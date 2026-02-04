Kristi Noem: Bad Bunny Doesn’t Know How ‘Wonderful’ ICE Agents Are

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Everyone at the Grammy Awards used their platform to condemn ICE as the agency lays siege to American communities.

(Almost everyone, anyway)

Now, Trump’s Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has a bone to pick with winners like Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish.

She essentially says that they’re being unfair to ICE agents, who are just following orders. Take a look:

Speaking to ‘Fox News Digital’ in February 2026, Kristi Noem continued to defend ICE. (Image Credit: Fox News Digital)

Is it unfair to denounce ICE?

On Sunday, February 1, multiple winners used their platform at the Grammy Awards to denounce ICE.

“No one is illegal on stolen land,” Billie Eilish affirmed while accepting the award for Song of the Year.

“I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting,” she expressed. “Our voices really do matter, and the people matter.”

Eilish concluded: “And f–k ICE, that’s all I’m gonna say, sorry.”

She had also worn an ICE OUT pin to the event, ensuring that the message came across alongside her diamond ring whether she won the Grammy or not.

Bad Bunny has already been a target of conservative vitriol ahead of his Super Bowl Halftime performance.

During his own Grammy acceptance speech, he declared: “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out.”

He emphasized: “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens — we are humans, and we are Americans.”

ICE is known to have detained at least 170 US citizens recently. While that pales in comparison to the terror and violence that they’re bringing to American communities — or the Americans whom they’ve executed in the streets — it’s still a point worth making.

Incidentally, some … whatever the opposite of “geography wiz” is … have decried Bad Bunny’s Halftime performance ahead of time on the grounds that he is “not American.” One actual football player said this.

Bad Bunny is from Puerto Rico … which is part of the United States of America. He is a US Citizen. This should not be new information for an American adult who feels equipped to weigh in on current events or politics.

Embattled Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s job may be in danger. At this point, only getting fired would be getting off easy. (Image Credit: Forbes)

She says that Bad Bunny and others are ‘ill-informed’

As you can see in the video below, Kristi Noem spoke to Fox News about the Grammy winners who used their platform to oppose ICE’s war in Minneapolis and beyond.

“I wish they knew what wonderful, amazing people our ICE officers are,” she lamented.

Noem asserted: “Many of these officers live in these communities where they are doing enforcement activities.” She did not provide any evidence of this outlandish claim.

“Their families live there,” she again alleged, “and that’s their neighbors they are protecting by getting dangerous criminals off the streets.”

Willfully mischaracterizing ICE’s assignment and mission, Noem boldly lied: “They are going after those murderers and rapists, people that are trafficking drugs, and protecting America.”

MIC DROP: Secretary Kristi Noem pushes back after Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and celebs bash ICE at the Grammys:



"I wish they knew what wonderful, amazing people our ICE officers are."



“It is too bad that ill-informed famous musicians make statements like that without truly… pic.twitter.com/x42ERbVB3H — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 3, 2026

Noem went on to emphasize that this is what Donald Trump “said he would do, he said he would make us safer, and he has done that.”

She went on to mention that many forms of violent crime are down across America. While that was true years ago, it seems that she’s trying to imply that this is somehow due to Trump or his gestapo.

In an accidentally true statement, she added that “people are feeling it in their communities.” It in this case being the sting of teargas on their faces and on those of their children.

“And it’s too bad that ill-informed famous musicians make statements like that,” Noem whined, “without truly knowing what great Americans our ICE and Border Patrol officers are.”

It’s 2026. The threats to our nation are serious, but the people causing the problems are deeply unserious. They can’t even bother to tell convincing lies anymore.

Near the southern border, Kristi Noam addresses the press. (Image Credit: 12 News)

Is ‘Abolish ICE’ ever going to be enough?

Mixed reports suggest that Noem may lose her job soon. She’s been defensive, insisting that she’s only following orders from Trump and from Stephen Miller.

Truth be told, the firing of Noem would be a half-measure. Just like the alleged plans to make ICE goons wear body cameras and (gasp) maybe stop wearing masks to conceal their identities while they commit crimes.

Eventually, the American people have to put every one of these people — from the bottom to the top — on trial. Some on social media are calling this “Nuremberg 2.”

It’s a little aspirational, and justice seems so rare these days. But it’s important. Merely abolishing ICE is not enough.

One of President Biden’s biggest failings — perhaps the biggest of all — is not doing enough to bring Trump and his accomplices to justice the first time around. The next administration needs an unquenchable thirst for justice if we’re going to preserve America.