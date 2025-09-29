Bad Bunny Super Bowl Announcement Draws Criticism From Taylor Swift Fans, Political …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bad Bunny announced on Sunday that he’ll be headlining the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

The King of Latin Trap was obviously overjoyed at being selected for the biggest stage in music.

But a handful of haters felt the need to rain on his parade by either making up rivalries with fellow artists or alleging some sort of political agenda.

Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Bad Bunny shares massive career move, ruffles feathers nationwide

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history,” Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, wrote on Instagram.

The event will be produced by Jay Z’s Roc Nation, and the CEO was equally ecstatic in his own post:

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage,” Jay enthused.

But this is 2025, a time when everything is political, and everyone is angry. So the haters came out of the woodwork with alarming speed.

Bad Bunny poses in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

For starters, there were the diehard Taylor Swift fans who thought that their queen should’ve been chosen to perform at halftime.

We guess those folks would have been upset by any non-Taylor selection, but some of them got pretty personal in their anti-Bunny commentary.

“We are really running out of superstars to the Super Bowl halftime show. BAD BUNNY??? Really!?! Taylor Swift was right there,” one X user wrote.

Others reacted to the unconfirmed rumors that Taylor was offered the gig and declined:

Taylor Swift looks on prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“I’m fine with Taylor Swift declining, but who or what the heck is Bad Bunny?” wrote one such hater.

The answer, of course, is that Bad Bunny is, without question, one of the biggest recording artists in recent history.

His showmanship is the stuff of legend, and his halftime show is certain to be a spectacle worthy of the year’s biggest sporting event.

Just don’t tell that to the curmudgeonly folks who are criticizing the political optics of the NFL’s decision.

These range from people who are critical of the league for selecting an artist who performs almost entirely in Spanish to those on the opposite end of the ideological spectrum who believe Ocasio is disappointing his fans by aligning with the conservative-leaning NFL.

We’d like to think that all of that will be forgotten when Bad Bunny wows the crowd on February 8, 2026.

But sadly, no one lets go of their political grievances nowadays.