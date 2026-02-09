Bad Bunny Flag Burning Photo Goes Viral: Is It Real?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you’ve surely heard by now, Bad Bunny delivered an epic performance during halftime of Super Bowl LX on Sunday night.

For many viewers, it was the most entertaining halftime spectacle in recent memory.

But others began criticizing this year’s halftime show months ago, when Bad Bunny — real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — was first announced as the headliner.

Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super BowlÂ LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

They complained that the performance would be un-American, even though Benito was born in the US territory of Puerto Rico.

They griped that he performs primarily in Spanish, as though anyone watches the Super Bowl halftime show for the lyrics.

In other words, this is a situation where a lot of people got outraged first, and then worked their way backward to try and justify their furor.

The haters received some valuable ammunition on Monday in the form of a viral photo that appears to show Benito burning an American flag.

Right here. This is why this fuckwad should be nowhere near the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/ENu9vy29Pc — 😎🇺🇸 b-RAD 🇺🇸😎 (@BeRad158) February 8, 2026

“Right here. This is why this fu–wad should be nowhere near the Super Bowl,” wrote one very angry X user who reposted the pic.

Needless to say, a lot of very pissed off patriots soon joined OP in expressing their outrage.

Few of those people could be bothered by the fact that the photo is very clearly fake.

Thankfully, community notes exist, and the post has now been updated with some important facts:

“The image first appeared on a Facebook account that says it publishes satire,” the note reads.

“The image contained a SynthID watermark, indicating it had been generated using artificial intelligence.”

Of course, the original poster still hasn’t deleted the photo, because being outraged is more important than being right.

Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super BowlÂ LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

It’s possible that no halftime show in history has sparked as much controversy as Bad Bunny’s.

As we previously reported, the folks at Turning Point USA were so angry that they prerecorded their own halftime show and aired it opposite the real one.

Donald Trump lashed out at Bad Bunny on his Truth Social platform, calling this year’s halftime show “one of the worst ever.”

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” the president posted, adding:

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.

“This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!”

How has Benito responded to all of this?

Well, it seems that he’s mostly just shrugged it off and kept living his best life. One thing he hasn’t done (as far as anyone knows) is burn an American flag — but don’t tell that to the AI-happy hate mongers.