Jill Duggar Reveals Details of Car Accident Involving All 3 Kids

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last year, Jill Duggar was the victim of a car accident.

She has now marked the one-year anniversary of that scary incident with an update.

One of the details that she is disclosing is that her children were in the car — and the family is still healing after hospital visits and physical therapy.

Some details are still under wraps — probably, fans believe, because she’s suing.

On a January 2026 episode of her sister’s podcast, Jill Duggar touched upon some very serious topics. (Image Credit: YouTube)

The details of the accident sound scary (and many fans can relate)

Late last week, Jill Duggar took to her Instagram page to share a distressing update alongside a selfie in a hospital gown.

“1 year ago today we were hit from behind,” she revealed, describing a vehicular collision.

Jill detailed that they were struck “by an unlicensed driver at full speed while we were stopped at a red light.”

This was not just her and her husband, Derick Dillard.

10-year-old Israel, 8-year-old Samuel, and 3-year-old Freddy were also in the vehicle.

One year later, Jill Duggar provided new details about her vehicular collision — including that all three children were in the car when they were rear-ended. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“We had all of our kids in the car with us,” Jill revealed.

“And it was so scary,” she described, “and shook us all up.”

Jill wrote: “We thank God that things didn’t turn out worse.”

She admitted: “But due to the wreck, this last year has been crazier than we initially anticipated.”

Jill shared: “It’s been full of lots of scans, physical therapy, chiropractic and doctor appointments for all of us as we continue to evaluate things.”

Healing from a collision like this can take years

“I’m so thankful for God’s continued grace,” Jill then expressed.

“And,” she concluded, she will continue to “pray that this next year brings continued healing!”

If you have ever been in a family car crash, you know that it’s a little different.

You wonder about babies with their fragile bodies that have limited shock absorption compared to adults.

Parents fret over injuries to their children — and may discover that the shock of the impact has hurt them in ways that they don’t even notice at first.

On Nightline, Jill Duggar discussed her strict cult upbringing. (Image Credit: ABC News)

As Jill suggested in her post, the pain from a vehicular collision can last for days, months, or even years — even with access to medical care.

Human bodies are resilient. But the impact of thousands of pounds traveling at high speed and then abruptly stopping, transferring that kinetic energy into flesh and bone? It can be life-altering.

Some people will find that parts of their bodies, particularly necks, are never quite the same after an impact. Especially if they were rear-ended while stationary.

The good news is that cars are much better at absorbing more of the kinetic force than they were generations ago. The reason that impacts crumple the exterior of cars, totaling them, is because an “unbreakable” car frame would transfer more of the force directly into the passengers.

Unfortunately, the bad news is that a car slamming into you is still a car slamming into you. You don’t want that for you or for your children.

Jill Duggar spoke with fans on YouTube in September of 2023. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

They’re suing, right?

As you can imagine, commenters spent the weekend flooding Jill with support and sympathy.

Several cracked jokes about how the family is certainly suing the other driver.

(Derick may have stepped down from his job as an attorney, but he does have a law degree — even if he doesn’t handle his own case, which he should not, he’d have known immediately to advise Jill to document everything but post nothing until they were ready)

Obviously, we here at THG are not aware of any of the facts of the case. We have only Jill’s post to inform us.

But it is our hope that everyone makes a full recovery.