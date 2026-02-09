Kid Rock Roasted For Lackluster Halftime Show as Creed and Others Exit His ‘Rock …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Well, he tried.

Kid Rock had to know the odds were against him when he headlined Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA’s “alternative” Super Bowl halftime show.

And the early numbers indicate that the move was about as unpopular as media analysts predicted.

The Detroit native made a valiant effort to upstage Bad Bunny and the actual Super Bowl broadcast.

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order alongside US singer Kid Rock in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 31, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Did it work? Of course not!

As we previously reported, Kirk predicted that her show would draw a “larger audience” than Bad Bunny’s performance.

Obviously, that didn’t turn out to be the case.

According to TMZ, viewership for the show “appeared to top out at under 6 million,” which, as the site notes, is “a fraction of the 100 million viewers expected to have tuned in to the official SB Halftime Show.”

And the response to the show from — which also featured Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett, and Lee Brice, all of whom are reportedly musicians — was not much more encouraging.

Kid Rock attends Kentucky Derby 144 on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs)

Taking the stage in jean shorts and a fedora, Mr. Rock lip-synced his way through a medley of his best-known hits for what appeared to be a live audience of roughly 100 people.

“It’s like comparing a Broadway show to a backyard party where someone plays guitar really loud whilst feeding beer to their dog,” wrote one user.

“25:1 viewership difference, Kid Rock barely earned himself a participation trophy in an entirely different race,” another added.

“Kid Rock is a joke, and a barely has been. Bad Bunny crushed the halftime show,” a third chimed in.

Political commentator Kim Iversen noted that “a couple legally got married during Bad Bunny’s show, “promoting to the largest possible audience the most conservative value of all.”

Musician Kid Rock introduces U.S. Vice President JD Vance to speak in front of members of the US Military on November 26, 2025 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

“Meanwhile Kid Rock opens his TPUSA halftime show with a song about strippers, hookers, crackheads, gangsters and porn,” she wrote.

Needless to say, Kid Rock and the “All-American Halftime Show” didn’t exactly draw rave reviews. And the rap-rocker is experiencing career troubles on another front, as well.

At least three major acts, including Creed, Ludacris, and Shinedown have now dropped out of Kid’s Rock the Country Tour, scheduled for this summer.

“Our band’s purpose is to unite, not divide. With that in mind, we have made the decision that we will not be playing the Rock the Country Festival,” members of Shinedown wrote in a press release, adding:

“We know this decision will create differences of opinion. But we do not want to participate in something we believe will create further division.”

Creed and Ludacris didn’t comment on their decision to back away from the tour, but both have been praised by fans for dropping out.

Something tells us Bad Bunny isn’t having any trouble convincing acts to tour with him. Just saying!