Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean: Actually Dating (Despite 20-Year Age Gap)?

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping to launch another successful playoff run when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Wild Card round on Sunday.

And in all likelihood, the team’s newest superfan, Nikki Bella, will be on hand at Lincoln Financial Field.

We don’t know who Nikki rooted for in the past (though as a San Diego native, she probably wasn’t cheering for the Birds), but these days she’s all about Philly and the team’s star cornerback, Cooper DeJean.

Nikki Garcia speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

According to a new report from TMZ, Nikki and Cooper are not in an official relationship, but they have been enjoying each other’s company.

Insiders tell the outlet that Bella and DeJean have been “spending some time together and even been on dates,” but Nikki still considers herself single.

She might not be single for long, however, with the way things are going.

Nikki has been in attendance at several recent Eagles games, and last week, she wore a custom DeJean jersey.

Needless to say, Nikki is very much Team DeJean.

And fans couldn’t be happier for the WWE Hall of Famer, who’s been notoriously unlucky in love.

In August of 2024, Nikki’s then-husband Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on a domestic battery charge.

A few weeks later, Nikki filed for divorce.

These days, Nikki is a single mom to five-year-old Matteo, and while she’s been mostly tight-lipped about the Artem situation, it’s clear that the two of them did not part ways on good terms.

Nikki Garcia attends the 35th annual Environmental Media Awards Gala, sponsored by Radford Studio Center and Toyota at Radford Studio Center on October 11, 2025 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Environmental Media Association)

Nikki also endured a very public breakup with fellow wrestling legend John Cena.

As for Cooper, he’s 20 years Nikki’s junior, and he was in kindergarten when she made her WWE debut.

But famous men date much younger women all the time. Why should the standards be different for someone like Nikki?

We should note that this appears to be a very new romance, and it looks as though Nikki and Cooper are both happy to keep things casual — for now.

After the Eagles’ season comes to an end, who knows?

At the moment, Cooper is almost certainly laser-focused on helping his team repeat as Super Bowl champs.

But entering an official relationship with his first crush is also a respectable goal!