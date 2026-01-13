Taylor Swift’s Alcohol Consumption Comes Under Scrutiny Following Viral Instagram …

Is Taylor Swift a heavy drinker?
That’s a common question on social media today thanks to a new post from content creator E.B. Johnson.
Johnson shared her video in response to unsubstantiated rumors that Taylor’s previous boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, had a drinking problem during their relationship.
“Joe Alwyn isn’t the alcoholic in this equation,” Johnson captioned the video below.
“I must saw a viral post with tons of Swifties — probably bots — saying Joe Alwyn is an alcoholic,” she said in the clip.
Johnson then pointed to a close-up photo of Taylor.
“If this ain’t filler, it’s alcohol,” she said. “Looking like Vince Neil 20 years ago,” Johnson continued, referring to the famously hard-partying Motley Crue frontman.
From there, Johnson shifted her focus to Taylor’s relationship with Travis Kelce.
Kelce has made no secret of the fact that he enjoys a beer or nine, and for the most part, Swifties have had no qualms about his party animal persona.
But a few did raise objections in light of last week’s story which claimed that Travis was unable to comfort Taylor following the mass shooting at a 2024 Kansas City Chiefs victory parade because he was too intoxicated.
“We do have video of her coming out of parties drunk with him. At her big age. And then we have the story of Travis allegedly being too drunk to comfort her,” Johnson said, adding:
“In my personal experience, alcoholics don’t generally start new relationships with non-alcoholics.
“We have video of her coming out drunk after [Kansas City Chiefs] games. Heavy-drinking boyfriend, videos of her drunk, with him. Hmmm.”
“So maybe, just maybe, we should worry about Taylor and Travis’ drinking habits instead of throwing stones at other people,” Johnson concluded.
In the comments, many of her followers agreed that Swift and Kelce do seem to enjoy downing a few adult beverages together.
“Yikes it’s like looking at my father when he was in the longest alcoholic string,” wrote one person.
“I’ve heard rumors she’s a binge drinker,” another added.
“Ooof, that looks like puffy alcoholic face,” a third chimed in.
Another commenter proposed a different possible explanation for Taylor’s altered appearance:
“Could she be pregnant, though? Have we discounted that? I’m not saying she’s not an alcoholic, but could this be a sign of pregnancy?” they wrote.
Yes, many people are convinced that Taylor is currently pregnant.
Taylor has yet to comment on the rumor, but if it turns out to be true, we guess she’ll be taking a break from the booze!