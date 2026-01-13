Taylor Swift’s Alcohol Consumption Comes Under Scrutiny Following Viral Instagram …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Taylor Swift a heavy drinker?

That’s a common question on social media today thanks to a new post from content creator E.B. Johnson.

Johnson shared her video in response to unsubstantiated rumors that Taylor’s previous boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, had a drinking problem during their relationship.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 05, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

“Joe Alwyn isn’t the alcoholic in this equation,” Johnson captioned the video below.

“I must saw a viral post with tons of Swifties — probably bots — saying Joe Alwyn is an alcoholic,” she said in the clip.

Johnson then pointed to a close-up photo of Taylor.

“If this ain’t filler, it’s alcohol,” she said. “Looking like Vince Neil 20 years ago,” Johnson continued, referring to the famously hard-partying Motley Crue frontman.

From there, Johnson shifted her focus to Taylor’s relationship with Travis Kelce.

Kelce has made no secret of the fact that he enjoys a beer or nine, and for the most part, Swifties have had no qualms about his party animal persona.

But a few did raise objections in light of last week’s story which claimed that Travis was unable to comfort Taylor following the mass shooting at a 2024 Kansas City Chiefs victory parade because he was too intoxicated.

“We do have video of her coming out of parties drunk with him. At her big age. And then we have the story of Travis allegedly being too drunk to comfort her,” Johnson said, adding:

“In my personal experience, alcoholics don’t generally start new relationships with non-alcoholics.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“We have video of her coming out drunk after [Kansas City Chiefs] games. Heavy-drinking boyfriend, videos of her drunk, with him. Hmmm.”

“So maybe, just maybe, we should worry about Taylor and Travis’ drinking habits instead of throwing stones at other people,” Johnson concluded.

In the comments, many of her followers agreed that Swift and Kelce do seem to enjoy downing a few adult beverages together.

“Yikes it’s like looking at my father when he was in the longest alcoholic string,” wrote one person.

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’ve heard rumors she’s a binge drinker,” another added.

“Ooof, that looks like puffy alcoholic face,” a third chimed in.

Another commenter proposed a different possible explanation for Taylor’s altered appearance:

“Could she be pregnant, though? Have we discounted that? I’m not saying she’s not an alcoholic, but could this be a sign of pregnancy?” they wrote.

Yes, many people are convinced that Taylor is currently pregnant.

Taylor has yet to comment on the rumor, but if it turns out to be true, we guess she’ll be taking a break from the booze!