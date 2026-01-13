John Forté Cause of Death: Musician, Fugees Collaborator Was 50

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of music today:

John Forté — the musician who was best known for his collaborations with hip hop icons the Fugees — has passed away.

He was just 50 years old.

John FortÃ© attends “Kerouac’s Road: The Beat Of A Nation” Premiere – 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

News of Forté’s passing comes courtesy of a statement from police in Chilmark, Massachusetts, who note that he was found dead inside his home.

Police say there was no sign of foul play, nor was there any “readily apparent” cause of death (per the Associated Press).

According to Chilmark Police Chief Sean Slavin, a full investigation will be conducted by the state medical examiner’s office.

An accomplished and highly acclaimed musician, Forté is likely best remembered for his contributions to the classic 1996 Fugees album The Score, which won a Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Musician John Forte poses backstage at the Nanette Lepore fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 at The Stage at Lincoln Center on September 11, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014)

In addition to writing and producing several songs, John provided vocals on two tracks, “Family Business” and “Cowboys.”

Forté went on to make major contributions to Wyclef Jean’s Grammy-nominated album The Carnival.

He released two solo albums — Poly Sci and I, John — as a multi-instrumentalist and rapper.

In addition to his work with the Fugees, Forté frequently collaborated with Ben Taylor, the son of music legend Carly Simon.

John FortÃ© attends Kerouac’s Road: The Beat of a Nation World Premiere at Tribeca Festival on June 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NBC Universal)

When Forté was arrested at Newark Airport in 2000 and charged with drug trafficking and intent to distribute, Simon was one of many high-profile figures who advocated for his release.

He was eventually sentenced to 14 years in prison, but his sentence was commuted in 2007 by President George W. Bush.

News of Forté’s passing made him an instant trending topic on X (formerly Twitter), where numerous hip hop fans used terms like “underappreciated genius” to describe him.

Forté is survived by his wife, the photographer Lara Fuller, and their two children.

Our condolences go out to his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.