Paul Rudd Is Totally Chill About His Huge Dong

Does Paul Rudd have a massive dong?

Apparently so.

As if aging with preternatural grace and enduring handsomeness weren’t enough, the beloved actor is raking in some penis praise.

In fact, you can see him react to the compliment when an interviewer brings it up.

Is Paul Rudd seriously packing? Apparently so. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘Anaconda’ was the right movie for him

In July 2025, Paul Rudd and Jack Black participated in a bit during their Anaconda promotional tour. The scene included, ostensibly, an interview with Rick Glassman.

(As in, for the ill-received Anaconda quasi-remake film; it was not intentionally named after Rudd’s penis)

During the bit, Michael Cera — playing a production assistant — pretended to scald Rudd’s face with hot coffee.

There was a whole disaster that followed, with Rudd screaming in pretend panic, an ambulance ready to treat him, and more.

Part of the bit included Rudd dropping his pants, pretending to have soiled himself. Pixelation censored the pants — and the now-pantsless actor. (Yes, there’s a screenshot below)

On Thursday, January 8, Rudd appeared on the Take Your Shoes Off w/ Rick Glassman podcast.

The episode replays the previous appearance, which Rudd claimed to have never watched because it was “traumatic.” He also joked about having to recover from his injuries.

During the conversation, Glassman bluntly told the actor: “You have a huge penis. You do. You have a huge penis.”

(Notably, people who watched the original video had surmised as much, despite the censoring pixels)

Rudd modestly remained silent, shrugging, then shot a grimace at the camera.

Ever modest, Paul Rudd seemed graceful and perhaps disappointed when his alleged endowment became a topic of discussion. Which is pretty typical for the giants among us. (Image Credit: YouTube)

1 skin, 2 skin, 3 skin …

Glassman continued, seemingly unable to stop singing the praises of Rudd’s colossal endowment.

“You’re coming out ahead,” he quipped. “A big head.”

After a line about “steps forward,” Glassman also spun a pun: “Foreskin forward.”

Though Rudd did not confirm or deny it, some have taken this as evidence that he is an uncut king.

Previous reports have suggested as much, as well. But what is the truth?

We have to emphasize that Rudd is from a Jewish family and, though he did not grow up in an especially religious household, he has spoken fondly of connecting to fellow Jews across thousands of years of tradition.

There are a growing number of intactivists in the country — people who label infant circumcision as mutilation that violates human rights (hard to frame it another way while still being honest).

And, yes, there are Jewish intactivists. This has even come up on reality television, such as 90 Day Fiance, where a Jewish woman and her Ethiopian Orthodox husband clashed over their newborn son’s human rights.

However, people online have pointed out that the American circumcision rate finally in freefall now doesn’t mean much for what Rudd’s parents may have decided back in 1969.

To know the truth about these online arguments, you’d have to ask Rudd. Or maybe Glossman. But you really, really shouldn’t.

During a bit, Paul Rudd feigned injury and went full Donald Duck while Michael Cera and Rick Glassman pretended to frantically try to help him. Pixels or no pixels, computer, enhance! (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘It was hard to miss’

“I didn’t realize that you even saw my penis,” Rudd admitted to Glassman.

Glassman then joked: “It was hard — it was soft to miss. It was hard to miss even when it’s soft.”

(Not all prominent flaccid penises are significantly larger when erect — but some certainly are. Not every show-er is also a grow-er)

“Do you feel like people don’t know how big your penis is?” Glassman asked, prompting Rudd to explain that he’s “never been naked in a movie” because he’s a “fairly private person.”

Well, it sounds like his privates are more than fair.