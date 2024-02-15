Travis Kelce has issued a statement in the wake of yet another mass shooting in America.

On Wednesday, the parade honoring Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates after their Super Bowl victory a few days earlier ended in tragedy.

According to local police reports, one person was killed and 22 people were shot after three individuals opened fire on attendees.

The person murdered has been identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and an employee at KKFI 90.1 FM.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs address the crowd during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The three alleged assailants have been taken into custody.

A short time after this fatal incident unfolded, Kelce wrote the following on Twitter:

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

Kelce, who is dating pop star Taylor Swift, has played his entire professional football career in Kansas City.

Swift, for her part, did not attend the parade.

Kansas City Chiefs gather here for a parade to celebrate their team. (Getty)

During a press conference on Wednesday, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves confirmed there was one deceased and 22 wounded after the shooting at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Three persons were detained and under investigation for today’s incident,” Graves said. “Right now we do not have a motive…

“I’m angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment.”

We hope everyone reading this can agree with that statement.

Fans fleeing the scene in Kansas City after a fatal shooting. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Chiefs released a message of their shortly after the mass shooting.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City,” it reads.

The back-to-back Super Bowl champions added that “all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for,” while also saying that they were in close contact with law enforcement officials and expressing their gratitude to first responders.

“Praying for Kansas City… ????????????????????????,” Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted.

The Kansas City Chiefs on the stage at Union Station just before gunshots were fired. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Speaking to the media yesterday, Graves explained that the police recovered at least one firearm from the scene… confirmed that Children’s Mercy Hospital was treating 12 patients who attended the rally … and said of those 12 patients, 11 are children and nine of the injured have gunshot wounds.

An official with Children’s Mercy later said that all patients being treated at Children’s Mercy are expected to have a full recovery.

Said Brittany Mahomes on her Instagram Story:

“Shooting is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough.

“Highly embarrassed and disappointed in this, Super Bowl wins will never be the same because of this, it’s devastating. Lives lost and people injured during something that was [supposed] to be a celebration. Horrible and traumatizing.

“So many prayers going to the families involved.”