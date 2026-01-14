Nick Reiner Attorney Breaks Silence on Sudden Withdrawal From Case

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last week, famed defense attorney Alan Jackson withdrew from Nick Reiner’s case just hours before Reiner was due in court for his arraignment.

The news came as a shock to many, and the judge in Reiner’s case was forced to postpone the arraignment.

A week later, Reiner is still being represented by a public defender — an extreme rarity in a celebrity murder case — and Jackson is finally breaking his silence on this bizarre situation.

Attorney Alan Jackson speaks to the press after exiting the courthouse during Nick Reiner’s arraignment on charges of murdering his parents Rob and Michele Reiner, at Los Angeles Superior Court on January 7, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

Appearing on Billy Bush’s “Hot Mic” podcast, Jackson gave his first interview since his withdrawal from the case.

Unfortunately, he cited attorney-client privilege as his reason for providing very little detail.

“That’s a confidential communication between a lot of folks that I’m not willing to disclose,” Jackson explained (per Page Six).

While he refused to go into specifics, he noted that the withdrawal was not the result of a payment issue.

Actor/Producer/Director Rob Reiner (center) and wife Michele Singer (L) and son Nick Reiner (R) attend Teen Vogue’s Back-to-School Saturday kick-off event at The Grove on August 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

“You can’t say that something happened with the retainer because I’ve never said that,” Jackson explained, adding:

“Obviously, something happened with my ability, and my team’s ability, to continue the representation, but I don’t want you, your audience or anybody else to start speculating as to what that might be. I have not said a word about it.”

He also noted that he definitively will not be returning to Reiner’s defense team, saying:

“Once I’m done, I’m done. I’ve withdrawn.”

Honoree Rob Reiner poses with family at the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

As for how he came to represent Reiner in the first place, Jackson revealed that he received a phone call in the “very early hours of December 15.″ He refused to identify the caller.

“I have to show fealty and loyalty to the confidentiality that attends that kind of phone call … I can tell you that immediately thereafter, I dropped everything,” he told Bush.

“I sent out a notice to my team here back in Los Angeles … I got on a flight nearly immediately.”

Reiner, of course, has been charged with the murders of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

He is currently being held without bail and is due back in court for on February 23, at which time he’ll finally be arraigned.

Jackson has represented numerous famous clients, including, most recently, Karen Read, who was acquitted of the murder of her police officer husband last year.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.