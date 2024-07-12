Why Barbie Ferreira Exited ‘Euphoria’ Ahead of Season 3

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Euphoria Season 3 is officially set to begin production.

The long-delayed third season of the Emmy-winning HBO series will begin shooting in January 2025 with all principal cast members returning, per HBO.

Well, almost all. One of television’s biggest hits lost one of its biggest stars just after season 2 wrapped.

Barbie Ferreira attends the HBO Max FYC event for Euphoria at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Barbie Ferreira Quits ‘Euphoria’: Her Surprising Announcement

In August 2022, Barbie Ferreira announced that she will not be returning for Euphoria’s third season on HBO, taking fans of the beloved series by total surprise.

Yep, that’s how LONG people have been waiting for this show to return!

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye,” the actress wrote on an Instagram Story.

The stunning post featured fan art of Barbie’s character’s cam-girl alter ego.

She added:

“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did, and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today.”

Prior to signing off, Ferreira emphasized that she put all her “care and love into her,” and that she hoped fans “could feel it,” writing:

“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today.”

Barbie Ferreira attends Iris Apfel’s 100th Birthday Party at Central Park Tower on September 9, 2021 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Central Park Tower)

Why Barbie Quit Hit Show Ahead Of Season 3

Back in February 2022, speculation ran rampant online that the actress and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson had clashed during shooting on the show’s second season.

At the time, The Daily Beast reported that Ferreira stormed off the set at one point.

Ferreira came out later and said these claims were not true, however, via an Insider interview a month later.

Euphoria, meanwhile, grew into a breakout hit in its second season after a critically-acclaimed opening year.

Season 2 saw an average viewership of 16 million when delayed viewing was included, according to TheWrap.

Ferreira made her debut as Kat, a plus-size high school student seeking to feel empowered by her body in the technology era, in 2019.

On Season 2 Kat’s character storyline included a lie about a terminal illness so she could break up with too nice boyfriend Ethan (Austin Abrams), an arc that wasn’t embraced by many viewers.

How Her Story With ‘Euphoria’ Ended

Barbie Ferreira attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Explained the actress to The Cut, in response to criticism over where things went last season:

“Kat’s journey this season is a little more internal and a little mysterious to the audience. She is secretly going through a lot of existential crises.

“She loses her marbles a little bit — just like everyone else in this season. The theme is everyone’s gone a little crazy.”

As you can see below, the star’s departure has been met thus far on social media with shock and sadness:

HBO, for its part, responded to the rumors of a toxic work environment on the Euphoria set through a statement published by Variety in March.

“The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority. The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols,” the message read.

“It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA.

“There were never any formal inquiries raised.”