Nikki Glaser Reveals ‘Cut’ Sydney Sweeney Joke

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Not every jokes makes it into the Golden Globes.

After Nikki Glaser’s recent backlash, perhaps a little editing was a good idea on her part.

As it turns out, one of her jokes was an unkind jab over Sydney Sweeney’s lesbian biopic.

However, it’s no longer a secret. Nikki’s sharing it now.

Comedian Nikki Glaser attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026. (Photo Credit: Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images)

The Golden Globes may be our least serious mainstream award show

On Sunday, January 11, the Golden Globes took place.

Nikki Glaser got on stage and roasted plenty of big names.

It’s all part of what may be the silliest mainstream awards show.

But, as she is now revealing, she held back a little.

Sydney Sweeney was one of those whose joke didn’t make it into the show. She also had jabs for Brad Pitt and Sean Penn that audiences never heard.

Nikki joined The Howard Stern Show to discuss her Golden Globes zingers — and the ones that we never heard.

She told the controversial talk show host about what people might have heard (and about why they didn’t).

Nikki recited her joke for Stern and for listeners.

“People just aren’t going to the theater to see things,” she quipped.

“If you don’t believe me, there was a movie this year where Sydney Sweeney played a lesbian who just bounced around in tiny shorts for two hours,” Nikki continued, “and it made $14.”

Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Housemaid” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

‘Christy’ did not rake in billions at the box office

That joke is, of course, about Christy.

In the film, Sydney Sweeney portrayed legendary boxer Christy Martin.

Though Nikki is deliberately misrepresenting the film (which is a biopic and covers domestic violence and more), that, too, is part of the joke.

And it’s true that the film was a box office bomb.

Biopics are sometimes commercial successes. This one was not. Sydney likely wanted more artistic representation for Christy.

As Nikki explained it, she didn’t do the joke for one simple reason:

Sydney did not actually attend this year’s Golden Globes.

Sometimes, people who are receiving awards cannot make it. Filming schedules and real life emergencies can and do happen.

In this case, well, there was really no need for her to show up.

Notably, the Golden Globes snubbed her.

Comedian Nikki Glaser attends the 83rd Golden Globes Red Carpet Rollout and Press Preview at the Beverly Hilton on January 8, 2026. (Photo Credit: Valerie MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

‘Christy’ was never going to be a blockbuster

Sydney Sweeney knew that Christy wasn’t going to blow up at the box office.

It’s a biopic, striving for authenticity and artistry, not for mainstream popularity.

Meanwhile, her most recent film has been such a success that a sequel has already received the green light.

With that in mind, we think that Sydney can take some jabs (not an intentional boxing pun, but it works).

With or without commercial success, she can make headlines and heads spin wherever she goes.