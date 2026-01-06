Mykelti Brown: I Trash Talk Meri for Revenge! I’m Not Pro-Kody!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Mykelti Brown is in her “revenge arc” era.

During a recent livestream, she explained to fans why she sometimes seems to side with Kody, even though he’s the worst.

She is not trying to come across as “pro-Dad,” in her words.

But there’s a reason that she’s speaking out about Meri on livestreams. And Mykelti’s explanation is insightful.

Sitting for a chat over YouTube, Mykelti Brown discusses her childhood and while one former sister wife is not like the others. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘I have a very large past with Meri’

Mykelti Brown and her husband, Tony Padron, share a Patreon channel.

During a watch-along with the final Sister Wives episode of 2025, Mykelti once again had cause to put Meri on blast.

“I am not, like, trying to be pro-Dad or anti-Meri,” she acknowledged.

Indeed, like any sensible person, Mykelti is not pro-Kody. That is entirely his doing.

“I typically am more pro-Dad and anti-Meri because, well, I have a very large past with Meri,” Mykelti explained.

On Sister Wives, Meri Brown speaks to the camera about her post-marriage dating experiences. (Image Credit: TLC)

“And,” Mykelti contoninued, “she was not a good person to me, ever, and my dad was.”

Again, she’s not defending Kody.

“He wasn’t always,” she emphasized.

“But,” she explained, unlike with Meri, “I had a lot of good moments with my dad.”

Mykelti reasoned: “so I’m allowed to be more forgiving toward him because of some of the good moments that I have had with him.”

‘Sister Wives’ fans know why there’s a beef

Not for the first time, Mykelti remarked upon how Meri’s treatment of her as a child left a lifelong impression.

“I have not had good moments with Meri,” she added bluntly.

“She was an awful person to me growing up,” Mykelti noted.

“So,” she reasoned, “I probably need to have my revenge arc of her.” That is very self-aware!

“And this is the best way that I can do it: speak publicly negatively about her,” Mykelti explained.

Mykelti Brown and her husband Tony talk about her dad, Kody. (TLC)

“So, maybe I haven’t healed or moved on either,” Mykelti then acknowledged.

She added: “That’s what this is.”

As we said, that is an extremely self-aware explanation of why Mykelti doesn’t shy away from excoriating Meri on her livestreams.

She is far from the first adult who is out from the thumb of a former “caregiver” and is eager to speak her mind.

Most simply don’t have Mykelti’s platform.

Meri Brown gestures outdoors on Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

Maybe this is part of her healing process

Mykelti was born in 1996. In June of this year, she will turn 30.

It is not uncommon for adults with emotional baggage (and trauma) to carry that into their 30s.

Most of the time, it tapers over time. One day, you go days without thinking of the toxic parent. Over time, days turn into weeks. It’s the healing process.

Mykelti is in a complex situation, however. Even if she weren’t livestreaming on her Patreon, Sister Wives is a common cultural reference — even among those who’ve never watched.

That means that she’s sort of stuck with regular thoughts of Meri for longer than others in her position.

Hopefully, the revenge arc has a healing effect on Mykelti. It sounds like Meri deserves to be put on blast, so there’s no harm done, right?