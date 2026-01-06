Kumail Nanjiani Addresses Rumors of Affair With Michelle Obama

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In recent months, rumors about Barack and Michelle Obama’s marriage have been circulating nonstop on social media.

Some outlets even went so far as to claim that the Obamas were secretly divorced and living separate lives.

Others took the rumors a step further and claimed that Barack was having an affair with Jennifer Aniston.

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama stand on stage after she introduced him on the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 20, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

A less widespread rumor claimed that Michelle had an affair with comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani.

For months, neither party addressed the rumors, perhaps on the belief that the claims were too ridiculous to merit a response.

But Nanjiani was asked about the alleged romance point-blank during a recent podcast appearance.

And he seized the opportunity to clear the air, hopefully once and for all.

Kumail Nanjiani attends Kumail Nanjiani in Conversation with Josh Horowitz at 92NY on December 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Appearing on fellow Caleb Hearon’s “So True” podcast, Nanjiani revealed that he’s never even met Michele, much less carried on an affair with her.

Despite that fact, the rumors nearly caused some real-life drama for Kumail. He says a friend of his wife’s went so far as to pull her aside and say:

“Hey, so I heard that Kumail and Michelle Obama are, like, doing it.”

“Multiple people brought it up to me,” Nanjiani went on (per The Huffington Post), adding, “I’ve never met Michelle Obama.”

“I don’t know, but what I’m saying is, from my frame, Kumail, you’re up there with Jen Aniston in terms of affair rumors,” Hearon replied.

First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama at the US Capitol after inauguration ceremonies at the in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

“I don’t know, I think Michelle’s slumming it,” Nanjiani jokingly replied.

After months of rumors, Barack and Michelle spoke out against the divorce rumors during a recent episode of her podcast.

Not surprisingly, the former first couple revealed that their marriage is still going strong, and they have no idea how the divorce speculation got started.

In the age of AI and social media, pretty much anyone can make up a rumor about anyone else and watch it spread like wildfire.

Everyone in this story has been in the public eye long enough that they’re probably somewhat used to it.

Still, it must have been weird for Kumail to see his name connected to one of the famous couples on the planet.