Mykelti Brown Exposes How Kody Made His Kids ‘Earn’ Love, SHOCKS Christine …

Mykelti Brown is describing how transactional Kody’s love became.

Like other members of her family, she’s speaking out about how the failed polygamist became worse and worse over time.

Speaking to Sister Wives fans, she’s sharing how she felt that she and her siblings had to “earn” their father’s love.

One revelation about Mykelti’s shallow father left Christine stunned.

David Woolley, Christine Brown, and Mykelti Brown chat on Patreon. (Image Credit: Patreon)

Mykelti Brown felt that she had to ‘earn’ Kody’s love

During a Wednesday, October 22 Patreon Q&A with Christine Brown and David Woolley, Mykelti Brown spoke about Kody.

Like most of her adult siblings, Mykelti is estranged from her infamous dad.

During the Q&A session, she explained that Kody made his kids “earn” his love.

Not, she felt, when they were little. Over time, Kody changed for the worse.

As they got older, she started to feel that Kody had expectations. She and her siblings could either do what he wanted — or feel his love for them drop away.

Kody Brown faces the camera with his usual levels of bluster on Sister Wives Season 19. (Image Credit: TLC)

“I think it was just, like, he just loved us [as kids],” Mykelti reflected of Kody.

“But then when we got older, it started to be like, ‘My love is conditional,’” she characterized.

Mykelti explained: “The older we got, it was conditional up to how much we respect him and were willing to fork over what we want, for him.”

Suffice it to say that what she is describing is not a healthy relationship. It is a transactional one.

That is a dynamic of conditional love.

Mykelti Brown on an episode of the hit TLC series Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

David Woolley does not understand that kind of thinking

Chiming in to agree with Mykelti, Christine Brown described her ex as wanting the children to “perform” for him.

This meant not only doing what he wanted on camera, but putting on a show of fitting his expectations off-camera.

An incredulous David asked: “You have to earn love?!”

“Right?!” Mykelti Brown replied. “Interesting, huh?”

Remember, in addition to being a stepdad through marrying Christine, David is a father himself.

Making quite the facial expression, Kody Brown listens to his one remaining wife on ‘Sister Wives.’ (Image Credit: TLC)

“My kids, I love them. [They] don’t have to earn [my] love. I love them,” David emphasized.

He noted that Kody should be celebrating that he’s lucky enough to have children — not making them jump through hoops to earn his approval.

Sister Wives fans are generally aware that Kody and his wives — back when he had more than just Robyn — wore Claddagh rings.

When the daughters became teens, he would give them Claddagh rings, as well.

There’s just one catch, Mykelti revealed: Kody never bought one of those for her. She has one — because she bought it herself.

Addressing the ‘Sister Wives’ camera, Christine Brown laments at how many of her family members are leaving her for North Carolina. (Image Credit: TLC)

This revelation shocked Christine

“I was told you got yours!” Christine Brown exclaimed to Mykelti. “Robyn told me that dad bought you a ring!”

She explained to her stunned mom that Kody repeatedly refused to get her one when it was her turn.

“[Dad would tell me], ‘You have to wait, you have to behave and you have to earn it,’” she revealed.

That is just … appalling and also super weird.

Good for Mykelti for keeping her distance from that notorious creep as an adult.