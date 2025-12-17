Kody Brown Didn’t Reach Out to Kids in NC for ‘Sister Wives’ Visit, …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Kody Brown brought his performative apology tour to North Carolina, he sat face-to-face with Janelle.

But what about his kids?

Kody is estranged from a bunch of his kids. And a sizable percentage of them live in NC.

According to Mykelti, he didn’t extend an olive branch. He didn’t even give her a heads up about his visit.

Making a normal facial expression, Kody Brown reminds ‘Sister Wives’ viewers that his apparent lack of impulse control can be entertaining and unnerving at the same time. (Image Credit: TLC)

Mykelti is exposing Kody Brown for being exactly who ‘Sister Wives’ fans know him to be

During a recent Patreon video, Mykelti Brown and husband Tony Padron discussed the recent Sister Wives episode.

Kody Brown made a big deal about mending fences. But his other family in NC don’t see it that way.

“Yeah, I didn’t get a call, didn’t get a text, didn’t get an email,” she accused.

Mykelti then added: “Tony didn’t get anything [either].”

Imagine traveling to a city to film for reality TV, but not extending an olive branch to your own children. Well, Kody doesn’t have to imagine.

Mykelti Brown and her husband Tony talk about her dad, Kody. (TLC)

Speaking to Sister Wives fans, Mykelti told fans that she “would’ve made the effort” to see Kody while he was in North Carolina if he’d reached out.

That’s no small thing. Mykelti is a mom. And the drive would have been over three hours.

(The show is understandably vague about specifics, but it seems that Mykelti lives in Charlotte while Janelle lives in a much more remote area of the state, in Chocowinity, which is in Eastern NC and over an hour from Raleigh)

“If he was at Maddie’s house, we would’ve made the effort,” Mykelti affirmed.

When Tony suggested that Kody “could’ve stayed at our house,” Mykelti agreed. “Yeah, we have a room,” she noted.

As his apology tour continued, Kody Brown met up with another ex-wife at an oversized table. (Image Credit: TLC)

Did Mykelti have to find out from Maddie? Maybe

To be clear, it’s not as if Kody Brown’s visit to North Carolina was a surprise.

Sister Wives viewers saw Janelle discussing it, of course. She knew that he was coming.

Maddie was also part of that conversation — just not with Kody.

We don’t know exactly when this talk took place. Similarly, we don’t know when Mykelti learned of it.

It is possible that Mykelti learned that her estranged father was coming to NC and wondered if he would at least reach out to let her know. But apparently he never did.

David Woolley, Christine Brown, and Mykelti Brown chat on Patreon. (Image Credit: Patreon)

To be clear, Kody has reached out to Mykelti.

Not for this visit, but multiple times recently.

Mykelti has explained that she’s generously open to reconciliation — but not on her own.

She considers her siblings to be part of a package deal.

If Kody is going to make the effort with the others, then she’s not going to make the effort with him.

Speaking to the ‘Sister Wives’ confessional camera is Kody Brown, as charming as ever. (Image Credit: TLC)

Could you imagine Christine visiting NC and ignoring her kids who live there?

One could choose to give Kody Brown the benefit of the doubt. Maybe he was trying to respect Mykelti’s boundaries, for example, by only approaching Janelle when he went to NC.

However, Sister Wives viewers generally know better than to assume the best of Kody.

About one in 30 Americans, give or take, lives in North Carolina. Four of Kody’s kids — more than one-in-five — do. That’s Maddie, Mykelti, Paedon, and Savanah.

Either Kody was only there to apologize to Janelle for the cameras, or he just wasn’t interested in seeing his kids.

Actually, forget “either.” Two things can be true.