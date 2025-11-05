Mykelti Brown Blasts Meri as ‘Not a Very Good Parent’ (But Is She Still Being …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Mykelti Brown is speaking out about Meri.

Sister Wives fans are well aware that, at best, the once-pitied former sister wife does not enjoy a positive reputation.

Mykelti describes Meri as “not a very good parent.” She is far from the first to say so.

Though she’s choosing her words carefully, she’s also not shying away from painting a grim picture of Meri.

Sitting for a chat over YouTube, Mykelti Brown discusses her childhood and while one former sister wife is not like the others. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Mykelti Brown is explaining why she wants nothing to do with Meri Brown

This week, Mykelti Brown gave an interview alongside her husband, Tony Padron, with Pop Psych.

Like many of her siblings, she has no relationship with Meri. And she detailed why.

“She just was not a very good parent,” Mykelti characterized. Harsh but true!

“She wasn’t a very good mom,” she continued. “She was not fun to be [around].”

Some parents are “not fun” because they are very serious or busy working. In Meri’s case, it sounds like due to emotional instability — something disqualifying and inexcusable in a parent.

During the chat, Mykelti mentioned mom Christine Brown’s book and how it addresses why she doesn’t really associate with Meri.

“She says it without saying it,” she said of her mother, suggesting that there’s more to the story of Christine’s parting with Meri.

“Meri’s personality is very hard,” Mykelti characterized. “She has a very aggressive personality.”

Though a couple of her siblings have accused Meri of being physically abusive, Mykelti describes what sounds like emotional abuse.

“Not physically but, like, ‘go in, get it done,'” she explained. “It doesn’t matter your age; it doesn’t matter your capabilities.”

David Woolley, Christine Brown, and Mykelti Brown chat on Patreon. (Image Credit: Patreon)

When you act like a jerk, who would want to be around you once they have a choice?

Continuing to describe someone who sounds miserable to be around, Mykelti Brown recalled what Meri was like as a person.

“It doesn’t matter when she asks, you go in and you get it done,” she described.

“If you complain, you get in big trouble,” Mykelti detailed. “If you don’t do it exactly to her specifications, you get in big trouble.”

She continued: “If you have questions about how to do it better, you get in trouble. If you didn’t do it in a timely manner, you get in trouble.”

Mykelti acknowledged: “She was very, very hard and she was very strict. She tended to pick on me a lot, more so than the other kids. I couldn’t tell you why.”

Gesturing dramatically on Season 19 of Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

“Most of us don’t get along with her [now] because of how she treated us when we were younger,” Mykelti reasoned.

She added that Meri has made attempts to make amends. But it sounds like those attempts only reinforced who and what she has chosen to be.

“As we got older, she would do that classic, ‘I’m so sorry. I love you. I’ll treat you better, let’s just go have a nice girls’ day or something,'” Mykelti explained.

“And then, right in the middle, she’d get mad at you for something and then somehow it would become your fault,” she noted.

“And then it would back-pedal to where you were apologizing for something she did,” Mykelti described. “Suddenly you felt like it was an honor to be in her presence and amongst her, but you were still in the wrong.”

Mykelti Brown and her husband Tony talk about her dad, Kody. (TLC)

Even so, Mykelti still sounds a little too nice about Meri

“She would have these big emotional swings where she would just get angry and intense,” Mykelti Brown described of Meri. That is not acceptable behavior in a parent.

“I think that’s the reason why most of my siblings choose not to have a very big relationship with her,” she suggested. “I won’t say all of them.”

Mykelti affirmed: “But because of how she treated me when I was younger, I will never have a relationship with her.” Good for her!

“However, I don’t think she’s a bad person. I just think she’s made mistakes,” she said with excessive generosity.

Mykelti then claimed: “She still deserves happiness at the end of it. I’m just never going to have a relationship with her.”