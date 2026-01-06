Sydney Sweeney Goes Fully Nude on Instagram, Convinces Millions That 2026 Might Not Be So …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Look, the new year is off to a rocky start, and it’s looking like it might not be much of an improvement over the dumpster fire that was 2025.

But amid all the chaos and turmoil and AI slop, there are still plenty of reasons to smile:

After all, we still live in a world inhabited by puppies, ice cream … and of course, Sydney Sweeney.

US actress Sydney Sweeney attends the LA premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Housemaid” at the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, on December 15, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Yes, after a few box office duds in a row, Sydney is back on top with The Housemaid, which recently hit the $100 million milestone.

And it seems she’s decided to celebrate by going fully nude on Instagram.

The racy pics — which Sydney posted on her page Tuesday morning — come courtesy of a shoot from W magazine.

Apparently, Sydney is featured in their upcoming “The Best Performances” issue.

We’re not sure if that refers to Sydney’s performance in The Housemaid, or one of her other three films that hit theaters last year (she’s been a busy lady).

Of course, the mag might also be focusing on Sydney’s “performance” as the new meme-generating queen of social media.

After all, 2025 was the year that Sydney proved she can make a Shrek costume sexy — and that’s no mean feat.

Or perhaps W intends to praise Ms. Sweeney for navigating the choppy waters of the many unexpected political controversies in which she found herself in the past 12 months.

Whatever the case, there’s no denying that few celebrities dominated our cultural landscape in 2025 quite like Sydney Sweeney.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Housemaid” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

And not unlike when Kim Kardashian “broke the internet” with some racy pics back in 2014, today’s nudes seem like Sydney’s way of confirming that she’s not going anywhere.

So there you have it, folks.

It’s time to put away the doom and gloom and focus on the positive.

Sure, we’ll have to put up with all sorts of absurdity in 2026 — but at least we still have Sydney Sweeney.