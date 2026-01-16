Renee Good Was Shot 4 Times By ICE Agent, New Report Reveals

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The video of Renee Good being shot to death by an ICE agent has been circulating for over a week now.

But while tens of millions have seen and been outraged by the footage, we’re still learning new information about the events of that fateful day.

For example, a new report from The Minnesota Tribune indicates that Good suffered four gunshot wounds, not three, as previously reported.

Businesses boarded up in parts of Minneapolis display posters of Renee Nicole Good on plywood-covered windows following her fatal shooting by an ICE agent, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Kerem YUCEL / AFP via Getty Images)

The newspaper cites a fire department incident report from the day of the shooting.

The document states that Emergency Medical Service workers responded to a distress call and found Good slumped behind the wheel of her Honda Pilot.

The paramedics reported that Good’s face and torso were covered with blood.

She was not breathing and had only an “inconsistent” and “irregular pulse,” according to the report.

Minnesota Conservation Officers stand in formation as protesters were given the order to disperse after marching in protest against ICE for the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota on January 9, 2026. (Photo by Octavio JONES / AFP via Getty Images)

Good’s death, of course, was the flashpoint that ignited a volatile situation in Minneapolis, where civilians have been clashing with ICE agents for over a week now.

On Wednesday, federal agents shot one man and arrested two others during a chaotic altercation in the streets.

Both Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have urged the Trump administration to turn down the temperature by withdrawing troops, but to no avail.

People visit a memorial set up where Renee Good was shot and killed by federal agents on January 08, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The president countered by threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act.

The agent who shot Good has been identified as a law enforcement veteran named Jonathan Ross.

Several members of the Trump administration have insisted that Trump was justified in using lethal force against Good.

The unrest in Minneapolis shows no sign of abating, and local officials say they can only hope that there’s no further violence.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.