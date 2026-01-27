Kristi Noem Expected to Be Relieved of Duties in Minneapolis Amid Growing Demands For …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Another Trump administration attack dog might be on the verge of leaving Minneapolis with her tail between her legs.

Just hours after multiple outlets confirmed that Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino will be returning home to California, it’s now being reported that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem will be relieved of her duties in Minnesota.

According to CBS News, Noem had a long meeting with Trump and his Chief of Staff Susie Wiles on Monday, and it’s now believed that she and her top aide Corey Lewandowski will be removed from Minneapolis and relocated to the US border with Mexico.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem speaks during a tour of the Terrorist Confinement Center (CECOT) as prisoners stand, looking out from a cell, in Tecoluca, El Salvador, on March 26, 2025. (Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The decision to promote Bovino to “commander” a title that did not previousy exist in the Border Patrol and place him in charge of the situation in Minneapolis was a controversial one from the start.

And now, many believe that Noem will be the one to pay the price for that decision.

She won’t be fired, or even demoted — at least not yet — but her removal from Minneapolis will be taken for what it is: a sign that the administration is not happy with her performance during these weeks of crisis.

As you’re no doubt aware, a 37-year-old mother and American citizen named Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent on January 7.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem speaks during a news conference in the National Response Coordination Center at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters on January 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

And this past weekend, a 37-year-old ICU nurse named Alex Pretti was shot and killed by multiple federal agents, who may have fired as many as ten bullets.

In many cases, Noem and other Trump administration officials blatantly lied about the events of those shootings.

Now, a growing number of Democrats are demanding that Noem be impeached.

Such a move might have been unthinkable just a few weeks ago, but it’s hard to overstate the extent to which average Americans disapprove of recent ICE and DHS actions in Minneapolis.

In a clear sign that the Trump administration is trying to lower the temperature in Minnesota (likely with an eye toward ending its wildly unpopular Operation Metro Surge), the White House announced this week that it’s been working with Governor Tim Walz and will replace Bovino with border czar Tom Homan.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a press briefing with Ecuador’s Minister of Interior John Reinberg at the Ecuadorian Presidential Palace on July 31, 2025 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

“And so he’s obviously very qualified. He has the full trust and faith of the president,” White House Press Secretary Keroline Leavitt said of the decision.

At least one anonymous DHS agent has spoken out against Noem’s recent statements and decisions.

“When we gaslight and contradict what the public can plainly see with their own eyes, we lose all credibility and it’s going to damage our reputation for generations,” a source told CBS this week.

According to the outlet, “dozens more congressional Democrats agreed to join as co-sponsors of legislation seeking to impeach Noem, amid the torrent of negative headlines and controversy” this week.

The situation could lead to a partial government shutdown as early as Friday if Democrats vote against a spending bill that would provide additional funding to ICE and DHS.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.