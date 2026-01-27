Marcello Hernández & Sabrina Carpenter: Dating?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Are they dating?

On the Monday, January 26 episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the host had a lot of questions about Marcello Hernández’s love life.

Not just questions, actually.

Opinions.

Dax had his own ideas about who Marcello should date if he isn’t already.

Are the SNL star and Sabrina Carpenter an item?

Marcello explained that he and Sabrina are just “pals” and not a romantic item.

And no, this isn’t just someone playing coy about a budding entanglement.

“I’m in a relationship with a Dominican girl,” Marcello revealed.

“She’s an architect,” he detailed.

“She’s unreal,” Marcello raved. “She went to Yale.”

Who is Marcello’s girlfriend?

However, Marcello made it clear that he wasn’t dissing Sabrina in any way, shape, or form.

“Sabrina’s awesome,” he praised.

Marcello described: “She’s really funny and cool.”

He then reiterated: “She’s great.”

However, she is not his girlfriend.

Marcello’s girlfriend is Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral.

In fact, you might remember that the couple made their red carpet debut back in July of 2025.

A few months earlier, they had appeared together at the The Phoenician Scheme‘s premiere after-party in May 2025.

Ana isn’t a secret.

But because she is an architect and not, say, a world-famous singer, it’s easier for her to fly under the radar — even when she’s stepped out in public.

Why do people think that he and Sabrina Carpenter are an item?

We could follow a lengthy and convoluted chain of social media posts speculating about Marcello and Sabrina being in a relationship.

Or we could go straight to the source.

Marcello starred as the alluring Domingo in a Saturday Night Live skit that featured Ariana Grande. Later, for SNL‘s 50th anniversary, Sabrina appeared in a reprise to that skit (given that her song, “Espresso,” was central to both).

He once again assumed the mantle of Domingo. They both looked super cute together. And that, as far as we can tell, was the first spark of speculation about the two.

But people are allowed to be cute together in a skit and not be in a real-life romance. SNL skits are not reality. Even if the political ones are getting eerily close to reality.