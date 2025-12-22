Sister Wives: Christine Brown Calls Out Kody Amid EXTREMELY Awkward Apology

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On Sister Wives this week? Simply put?

Christine Brown simply was not having it.

On the second stop of his self-serving apology tour, Kody Brown sat down on the December 14 installment of this TLC reality show and tried to open up to one of his ex spouses.

With her current husband sitting right there.

(TLC)

“You’re telling me you used to love me? I’m, like, this is my husband here. This is so weird,” Christine said on air during this episode, referring to Kody choosing to make some kind of mea culpa in the presence of David Woolley.

Christine went on to question Kody’s thought process, bringing up Robyn Brown and stating:

“Why do you think this is appropriate? Your wife should be here if you’re going to [say] things like that to me. Where’s your wife? Don’t say things like that to me.”

Kody burrowed on, however. If he noticed Christine’s facial expressions during their chat, it didn’t stop him from continuing on the same topic.

“It was a life experience and it was incredibly poetic. It was beautiful like a storm and a sunset,” Kody said of his and Christine’s marriage, as she slightly rolled her eyes and he added:

“You know, it was hard days and there were good days and it was beautiful from a poet’s perspective, right?”

Speaking to the confessional camera on Sister Wives, Christine Brown isn’t sure what to expect from meeting up with her ex. (Image Credit: TLC)

Kody then admitted to some of his wrongdoings, while Christine and David just sat there, stunned and nodding.

“I apologize for being the freaking victim because I wasn’t. That just sort of seemed to seep into me a little bit,” Kody confesses. “Sometimes the experience was good.”

Kody, who shares six kids with Christine, claimed he wasn’t “not telling” her “where to be in any way” in terms of her mindset, but said this was all part of his process.

“Our experience and part of this apology, Christine, is me actually going, ‘Wow, that was special when and where it was special,'” Kody explained.

Christine barely even acknowledged this confession.

(TLC)

Woolley didn’t say much during the awkward back-and-forth.

He later told viewers that he felt like a “third wheel” after marrying Christine in October 2023… about two years after she left Kody and their polygamous family unit.

Christine and her husband’s visible uneasiness alongside Kody took plae after he admitted to Christine one episode earlier that he “was angry” when he alleged he didn’t love any of his ex-wives.

But Christine has moved so far beyond this.

“Again, you just got to let that go. I remember what it was like, but I’ve got a new husband here now and it’s weird, man,” she said on Sunday’s episode.

“That’s a weird thing to say. I have a husband right here now, you know, to [say], ‘I used to love you.’ … I know that doesn’t affect me. That’s you.”

Christine Brown finds something funny on Sister Wives. (TLC)

As Sister Wives fans know very well, Kody was married to Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine and Robyn Brown before their family began falling apart in 2021.

Christine was the first to announce her split from Kody in November of that year after more than 25 years of being in a spiritual marriage.

Janelle, who exchanged vows with Kody in 1993, confirmed in December 2022 that she had separated from him… and then Meri and Kody announced their split in January 2023.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sunday nights at 10/9c.