North West Shows Off Piercings, Black Grills, & Diamond-Studded Jewelry

North West has unveiled her boldest look yet.

As her social media presence continues to grow, the 12-year-old daughter of Kimye is making waves with her fashion choices.

This time, a diamond-studded accessory has really stolen the show.

How many carats is too many for a tween?

On The Kardashians S04E06, North West prepares food in her mother’s spacious, hauntingly minimalist kitchen. (Image Credit: Hulu)

North West has a new outfit to show off

On Saturday, January 3, North West debuted her new look on her “Kim and North” TikTok account.

The 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wore a gray skirt, fur boots, and a baggy shirt.

These were not the eye-catching details of her ensemble. It’s the accessories that steal the show.

In the video, North appears to be wearing a bridge piercing. She’s sporting black grills on her teeth and wearing turquoise hair.

Her most prominent accessory is a custom necklace that’s a very recent acquisition.

It is customary for celebrants to exchange gifts on Christmas, which was December 25.

Last year (yes, it was just a couple of weeks ago), Kim Kardashian gifted her eldest daughter this custom skull necklace.

The massive piece of jewelry boasts 106 carats in diamonds.

Notably, North appears in these recent TikTok posts with a friend.

North’s companion appears to be wearing fake facial piercings alongside pink hair. They’re a matched set!

For the caption of her first Instagram post, North West wrote: “First post.” Short and accurate. (Image Credit: Instagram)

As her social media presence grows, the backlash is growing, too

Over the past year, North West has been a target for increasing scrutiny over her fashion choices.

Kim Kardashian has, in turn, been the target of mom-shaming for allowing North to express herself through clothing and jewelry that some critics do not believe to be age-appropriate.

North has clapped back at commenters who scold her in commenters.

Just last month, she captioned a post: “This is for everyone that’s mad over a finger piercing.”

Being 12 is hard enough. It is almost impossible to imagine growing up as a tween with a spotlight like North’s.

Also in December, Kim addressed the mom-shaming backlash that she has received in a Complex “GOAT Talk” interview.

“She writes back to a comment, and she goes, ‘This is such a non-issue,’” Kim told Niecy Nash-Betts.

Kim accurately praised this as a “good clapback” from her daughter.

“Her and her girlfriends, they love doing costumes, they love doing looks,” she described in the autumn interview.

“It’s Halloween season,” Kim said at the time. “So they put on fake tattoos on their face, fake piercings. They all had their colored hair.”

On ‘The Kardashians,’ Kim Kardashian likened her ex-husband’s unfounded accusation to a “knife to my heart.” (Image Credit: Hulu)

The backlash isn’t going away any time soon

There are multiple factors that are all prompting people to mom-shame, and tween-shame, Kim Kardashian and North West.

It is easy to forget that millions of Americans live in isolated, homogeneous communities. These are places where conformity isn’t only rewarded, but expected.

Members of these communities may experience culture shock (think of the more dramatic episodes of Wife Swap) when they go online and see people living their lives differently.

Also, there is a huge tendency to tell other people how to dress, how to behave, and how to parent. That isn’t limited to small-town America — or any specific country or language.

Plus, Kim is famous. North is famous. That means that trolls are inevitably going to target them.