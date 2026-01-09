Kendall Jenner on Gay Rumors: ‘I’m Not Closing Doors on Experiences in …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Kendall gay?

The 30-year-old model, tequila mogul, and reality TV personality has been a hot topic of speculation.

(Despite some very high-profile relationships with some of the most famously desired men in the world)

Kendall is thoughtfully discussing her sexuality. She has an answer, but it’s not as cut-and-dry as you might think.

In an interview on the ‘In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele’ podcast, Kendall Jenner discussed speculation about her sexuality. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Is Kendall Jenner gay?

On the Friday, January 9 episode of Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams podcast, Kendall weighed in on the longstanding gay rumors.

“There’s the whole side of the internet that thinks I’m a lesbian,” she acknowledged.

It’s true!

Wait, sorry. It’s true that there is a whole side of the internet that believes that Kendall is a closeted lesbian.

This crowd is less high profile than the Gaylors (people who believe that Taylor Swift is gay, some of whom felt betrayed and confused over her engagement news). But they exist.

Looking beautiful as always, Kendall Jenner addresses the confessional camera on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Though Kendall is in many ways the most relatable of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, many of her fellow Millennials (and Zoomers like her elder niblings) might not relate to this.

She’s not gay. She’s not bi. She’s not ace. Kendall does not identify as any part of the LGBTQ+ community — and promises that she’d come out if she were.

“I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people,” she acknowledged.

“And I’m not saying that’s an easy thing, but knowing, and I can speak for myself here,” Kendall noted.

She added: “And knowing myself, I think at this point in my life I’d be out if I was.”

She knows that she’d have a much easier time than most

To be clear, Kendall acknowledged that coming out is not necessarily “an easy thing.”

But then, neither is being closeted. Our homophobic society doesn’t make life easy.

“Knowing me and knowing how I would want to live my life, I would be” out, she affirmed.

Which is why the “narrative” that she’s gay or bi and is “hiding this thing” from her fans bothers her.

“I’ve seen really f–ked up things that are like, ‘It’s bad for business,’ and I’m like, ‘What? How?’ I don’t understand it,” Kendall expressed.

On a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner sits down with her famous mom to chat. (Image Credit: Hulu)

It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly where this speculation about Kendall’s sexuality originates. Probably because there are different things.

For some, it’s that Kendall is tall, likes sports, and has certain features that just feel a little sapphic. A combination of stereotypes and gaydar.

Others may unfairly be roping anyone who’s ever been a close friend of Cara Delevigne into the LGBTQ+ umbrella. Folks, Cara is a real person, not a velociraptor. She has friends who are just her friends.

Also, one of Kendall’s most widely relatable characteristics is that she is the only one of Ker-Jenner siblings who doesn’t have kids. That’s normal for Millennials, but some have turned this into “evidence” of her sexuality.

As for Kendall, she believes that it’s because she’s kind of private about her dating life — when you compare her famous liaisons to those of her sisters. She’s photographed on dates, they showcase their men on social media.

Speaking to the confessional camera on The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner shares her thoughts. (Image Credit: Hulu)

‘But I don’t know! Who knows?!’

“All’s to say, as of today, I am not [gay],” Kendall affirmed.

She then amended: “I don’t think I will be, but I’m not closing doors to experiences in life.”

Kendall later elaborated: “I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?!”

She added: “I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before.”

Presumably, she’ll let us know if that changes. This is a very solid answer, particularly from a straight woman who has every right to feel annoyed at the rampant speculation about her sexuality.