Kendall Jenner Turns 30, Parties in Birthday Suit

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Happy birthday, Kendall Jenner!

This week, the model and tequila entrepreneur turned 30 years old.

Her celebrations included a tropical getaway, family, friends, and plenty of relaxation.

Oh, and very little clothing. There’s no better time for a birthday suit!

Looking beautiful as always, Kendall Jenner addresses the confessional camera on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Happy 30th birthday, Kendall Jenner!

Monday, November 3 was Kendall Jenner’s birthday.

The reality TV personality, socialite, and supermodel turned 30.

To celebrate, Kendall partied in what appears to be a tropical vacation. And yes, she shared plenty on Instagram.

Part of the time, she spent time partying with family and friends. We can see giant balloons and familiar faces.

Kendall also spent time unwinding in various states of undress. It turns out that you can wear less than a barely-there string bikini.

Kendall is — to be blunt — probably the hottest member of a famously beautiful family. As you can (but do not have to) imagine, the birthday photos reflect that.

For example, her array of snaps includes a shot of her resting topless on a hammock. She is only able to share this photo under Meta’s infamously prudish policies because she has a book for censorship.

Another snap shows Kendall lounging on her back on the beach, wearing only a shamrock green bikini bottom that leaves precious little to the imagination.

In that photo, little clumps of wet sand provide the censorship.

Another image in the array very appropriately portrays Kendall in her birthday suit, as she sits in the surf — facing away from the camera.

During an April 2025 episode of ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner spoke to the confessional camera together. (Image Credit: Hulu)

She wore clothes to party with family, by the way

Near-nip-slips aside, Kendall Jenner also clearly enjoyed her time with friends and family.

One of her photos shows that she laughed it up with sister Kylie.

That snap showed them at a dinner on the beach. We do not know the full guest list.

But big sister Kim Kardashian also shared glimpses of the happy occasion.

Kim’s post showed more of the family. And we’re grateful — Kris Jenner’s dress is nothing short of hypnotic.

There was a time — not so long ago — when turning 30 seemed like a nightmare.

If you go back to television shows from 30, 40 years ago, you’ll see people who appear to be significantly older, but a simple internet search will show you that they were only around 30 at the time.

Millennials — like Kendall, who was born in 1995 — have grown up to find that this once-scary milestone is not nearly as frightening as it seemed in childhood.

Maybe it’s a matter of perspective. But probably not. There are real, physical explanations for why someone turning 30 this month might look younger than someone turning 22 40 years ago.

Previous generations grew up in a time when smoking (even indoors) was normalized, and when unprotected UV exposure was commonplace or even sought after. Alongside other factors, these led to many people seeming to age beyond their years.

On a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner sits down with her famous mom to chat. (Image Credit: Hulu)

May she enjoy many more clothing-lite birthdays in the future

Clothing is a terrible burden that society imposes upon us all.

It is heartwarming to see that Kendall Jenner was free of this blight for at least part of her birthday celebration.

Obviously, social media only shows a very select series of small slices of her party.

But we hope that it was all as fun as it looked.

And we hope that Kendall doesn’t have to worry about sand in unwelcome places. It’s coarse and it really does get everywhere!