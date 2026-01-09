Dolly Parton Won’t Make It to 80th Birthday Celebration, Health Update Reveals

Reading Time: 3 minutes

An 80th birthday celebration is a monumental occasion.

It is truly unfortunate that Dolly Parton will not get to see hers.

Several months ago, the national treasure revealed health challenges while canceling shows.

But this, unfortunately, is a bigger deal than having to postpone a Vegas residency.

Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Where is Dolly?

On Wednesday, January 7, living legend Dolly Parton appeared on the Instagram page of the Grand Ole Opry.

“Well hey there Grand Ole Opry family,” she began the health update video.

“I just wanted to say how much it means to me that you’re all coming together again this year,” she expressed.

Dolly loves that fans are eager “to celebrate my big ol’ birthday with some of my songs.”

The event to which she refers is Saturday, January 17 — though her birthday will be on the following Monday, the 19th.

Dolly Parton speaks onstage at the 53rd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at Music City Center on October 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“Some of my favorite memories happened right here on stage at the Grand Ole Opry,” Dolly gushed in her video.

“And I wish I could be there in person,” she affirmed.

“But,” Dolly assured her fans and followers, “I’ll be sending you all my love, for sure.”

Just because she won’t be there in person doesn’t mean that people shouldn’t celebrate in style, however.

Dolly urged her fans to attend and “have the best night ever.”

2025 was a hard year for her

Late last summer, Dolly postponed her Vegas residency amidst her largely unspecified health issues.

A litany of other canceled public appearances followed in more recent months.

Despite the grim news, Dolly was quick to crack jokes at her own expense.

In particular, she alluded to how much cosmetic surgery she has had over the years.

This time, she told her fans, it wasn’t just a tune-up on her face and body. She’s having health issues.

Dolly Parton attends “Dolly: An Original Musical” fireside chat and press conference at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 28, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

All along, Dolly has projected an optimistic outlook.

Whatever ails her, she doesn’t believe that it will be terminal.

Instead, she has framed this as “slowing down” for a while so that she can have many more years of fun and laughter.

It is of course important to note that Dolly’s husband died late last winter. That was ten months ago. He was 82.

Sometimes, a spouse passes away and the widow or widower keeps their memory alive for years or decades to come. But, other times, the heartbreak leads one spouse to follow the other sooner than anyone would like.

Dolly Parton accepts an Academy Honorary Award via video during the 16th Governors Awards on November 16, 2025. This was one of multiple appearances that she made remotely amidst “health issues.” (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

What’s making her sick?

One of Dolly’s ailments was a kidney stone. We know that much.

However, it’s clear that there is some sort of broader health issue that she and her medical team are addressing.

It would be irresponsible to speculate wildly on what it might be until we have more information.

Instead, we will simply wish her the best.

Happy early 80th birthday, Dolly. You’re a treasure, and we wish you many many more.