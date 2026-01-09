Jonathan Ross Appears to Call Renee Good ‘F–king B-tch’ In New Video of …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In the two days since Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent, the incident has sparked one of the most contentious nationwide debates in recent memory.

Millions have reacted with outrage at the sight of a federal agent shooting an unarmed American citizen in broad daylight.

Others have attempted to justify the killing of a 37-year-old mom by claiming that the agent, Jonathan Ross, feared for his life and had no choice but to fire his weapon multiple times.

We’ll leave it up to you to decide if a new video angle helps or hurts that argument.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Ross can he heard saying, “It’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you” as Ross circles her vehicle.

Her wife, Rebecca Good, encourages the officer to “go get some lunch” and assures him that they have no intention of changing their license plates or other.

At that point, Ross repeats, “Get out of the f–king car” (but, crucially, does not present a badge, identify himself, or cite any reason for his demand).

Good responds by reversing her car and then driving away from the scene (previous footage seems to indicate that her tires were pointed away from Ross).

At that point we hear multiple shots fired, followed, seemingly, by Ross uttering, “F–king b-tch.”

Members of law enforcement work the scene following a suspected shooting by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations on January 07, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Ross seemingly shot the footage himself and therefore does not appear on camera at any point.

As a result, we don’t see him pull the trigger or curse at Good, but the voice we hear in the final seconds of the footage appears to be the same as the one that previously issued the commands.

The new footage has prompted heated reactions across social media:

An onlooker holds a sign that reads “Shame” as members of law enforcement work the scene following a suspected shooting by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations on January 07, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

“Good’s last words to Ross: ‘That’s fine dude, I’m not mad at you. Ross after shooting and killing her seconds later: ‘F–kin’ b-tch,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

“JESUS CHRIST, HE CALLS HER A ‘F–KING B-TCH’ AFTER MURDERING HER,” another added.

“This video (like the others) does not demonstrate the need for lethal force,” a third pointed out, adding:

Stepping out of the way (which the officer was already doing) and allowing two unarmed civilians to leave the scene is a better outcome than firing three shots at close range to kill one of them.

It remains unclear if Ross will face any criminal charges or even disciplinary action from within his organization.

We will have further updates on this devleoping story as new information becomes available.