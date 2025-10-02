Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Threatened by ICE

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show may be ruined by ICE terrorizing the crowd.

That’s not speculation — it’s a threat directly from the Trump administration.

After last month’s Bad Bunny Super Bowl announcement, the singer expressed his excitement.

Armed federal agents seem poised to raid the Super Bowl itself. Truly, no American institution is safe.

Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show!

In late September, the NFL announced their decision to have Bad Bunny — Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — perform at the Super Bowl’s main event: the Halftime Show.

“I’m going to embrace the moment,” the singer himself announced at the time. He even teased the performance itself.

“I’m going to show what we have, our music, our culture,” he gushed.

He is an American — specifically, Puerto Rican — and very proud of his heritage.

Bad Bunny, whom fans call Benito as a term of endearment, added: “I’m just going to the stage to enjoy and have fun.”

We probably don’t have to tell you that Bad Bunny is one of the most popular male singers on the planet.

However, despite his latest studio album (Debí Tirar Más Fotos came out this year), he opted to not go out tour.

He cited a desire to protect his fans from Donald Trump’s ICE thugs as our national decline continues.

Specifically, Bad Bunny predicted that “f–king ICE” would target fans at his shows. And he was probably right.

As it turns out, that same looming threat also applies to the Super Bowl.

Here is what Corey Lwandowski is threatening for the Super Bowl

On-again, off-again Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski is chief advisor to noted dog-murderer Kristi Noem.

And he’s threatening the Super Bowl crowd.

On Wednesday, October 1, Lewandowski appeared on The Benny Show, telling host Benny Johnson that no American place is safe from Trump’s forces.

“I don’t care if it’s a concert for Johnny Smith or Bad Bunny or anybody else,” he menaced during the podcast. “We’re going to do enforcement everywhere.”

Paradoxically, Lewandowski added: “We are going to make Americans safe. That is a directive from the president. If you’re in this country illegally, do yourself a favor: Go home.”

Obviously, in real life, we all know that plenty of legal residents — including American citizens — are targets of ICE.

And Lewandowski is vowing on behalf of DHS that no place in America is safe.

“There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people in this country illegally,” he continued. “Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else.”

Lewandowski threatened: “We will find you, we will apprehend you. We will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you.”

He added: “So know that that is a very real situation under this administration, which is completely contrary to what how it used to be.”

He also made an odd statement about the singer himself

Around 70 thousand people regularly attend the Super Bowl each year.

Additionally, tens of thousands of employees make the big game happen in the first place.

Lewandowski is effectively threatening to terrorize all of them — especially those with brown skin.

Beyond siccing ICE on America’s biggest show, he’s espousing big opinions about Bad Bunny himself.

“It’s so shameful that they’ve decided to pick somebody who just seems to hate America so much to represent them at the halftime game,” Lewandowski whined without explanation.

The plans for ICE at Super Bowl LX before, during, and after the Bad Bunny Halftime Show are, unfortunately, no idle threat.

The notorious agency told TMZ in a statement: “There is no safe haven for violent criminal illegal aliens in the United States.”

Obviously, that is not ICE’s actual target. They know that, and so do we.

This is a clear warning for anyone considering attending the Super Bowl to consider carefully whether they or their loved ones may be in danger.

It will be years before ICE agents can be put on trial en masse. Perhaps Corey Lewandowski will be right there beside them.

If so, his podcast threats about Bad Bunny could be evidence. Only time will tell.