Katie Maloney Pregnant? Her Fertility Journey, Explained

If you follow Vanderpump Rules news on social media, you’ve probably seen the headlines.

The stunning announcements report that Katie Maloney is pregnant.

Some posts even throw a curve-ball by naming a very surprising baby daddy.

A lot of fans are shocked by the news. Hopefully, we can clear the air.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum Katie Maloney on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ (Image Credit: Bravo)

Is Katie Maloney really pregnant?

In recent days, headlines have exploded across social media.

The happy reports have asserted that Katie Maloney is expecting her first child, naming the father as boyfriend Nick Martin.

After all of the attempts to conceive with cheating ex-husband Tom Schwartz, that’s a surprise after only, what, a year and a half or less of dating.

In fact, these headlines and announcements came as a surprise to so many people that the same question kept popping up:

Does Katie know?

On the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ aftershow, Katie Maloney talks to the camera. (Image Credit: Bravo)

By that, people are implying that Katie herself does not “know” because she isn’t pregnant.

Indeed, she hasn’t posted an announcement of a pregnancy to social media.

The Vanderpump Rules alum also didn’t make the announcement in an interview.

Where do the smiling photos come from?

Well, some are suggesting that they might be generative AI. Which means that congratulations from fans may have been a bit premature.

Whoops! A fan jumped the gun by sharing “news” of Katie Maloney’s pregnancy in January 2026. As the comments suggest, it’s not true. (Image Credit: Reddit)

Why would someone make up a pregnancy story?

False headlines — not misleading headlines, not plays on words, not clickbait — exist. They’ve been around for years.

We did some digging, and the original page to which many of these “joyful” social media posts linked is no longer up.

What happens is that people can make a little bit money and a lot of (brief) clout for posting deliberate misinformation.

Not correcting lies, as we here at THG are doing. Also not for simply honest mistakes.

It’s easy to get attention when you can fabricate any story that you want.

On ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Katie Maloney seems unsure of what she’s hearing. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Several years ago, when she was still married to Tom Schwartz, Katie shared her fertility journey on the Reality Life podcast.

Over a decade ago, Katie was in a horrific accident. She fell 25 feet through a skylight.

Bones broke, her jaw was broken, and she suffered a brain injury.

About a year later, she actually became pregnant, but this was at totally the wrong time.

Katie got an abortion. She knew that she was not mentally in a place to be a good parent. Very wise of her!

Here, we see Katie Maloney on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ (Image Credit: Bravo)

Her fertility journey makes this feel so … insensitive

However, when she and Tom later tried to conceive, she found herself second-guessing past decisions — even though she acknowledged that they were irrational.

During her fertility journey, she also felt a little shamed by Lisa Vanderpump, even though Lisa meant well when she asked if Katie and Tom were “trying” well enough.

Don’t say that. C’mon, folks. We all love Lisa but she does miss sometimes.

As for the false reports of Katie expecting … if you believed it, that’s normal. It’s important to double-check where a headline is coming from before you believe.

It’s also good to double-check a news story before you repeat it. How many “congratulations” messages did Katie receive this week? That sounds uncomfortable, at best.