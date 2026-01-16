Erika Kirk-Tom Brady Dating Rumors Spread Across Social Media

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In the months since Charlie Kirk’s death, his widow, Erika Kirk, has become one of the most visible media figures in the country.

Now, she’s coping with one of the uncomfortable aspects of massive fame — namely, wild rumors and speculation about her private life!

Specifically, thousands of social media users are now convinced that Erika is dating Tom Brady.

Erika Kirk interviews surprise guest Nicki Minaj on the final day of Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The claim seems to have originated from Hoops Crave, an X (formerly Twitter) account with more than 20,000 followers.

“Tom Brady and Erika Kirk are reportedly dating,” the page posted, alongside photos of Brady and Kirk.

It doesn’t get much more straightforward than that, and not surprisingly, the post was quickly shared thousands of times.

But it doesn’t appear that there’s any truth to it.

Tom Brady attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Hoops Crave page is marked with a “satire” tag, but so are millions of other pages, which might be why it went unnoticed by so many.

That tag doesn’t necessarily mean that everything a page posts is untrue.

But it does seem that Hoops Crave posted the Brady-Kirk claim as a joke (or as shameless engagement bait, if you want to be less generous about it).

It’s no great shock that this story appears to be bogus.

After all, Erika’s husband was just brutally murdered four months ago. She’s probably not quite ready to re-enter the dating pool yet.

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, widow of late right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, speaks during Turning Point's annual AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona on December 18, 2025.

And Brady is reportedly dating influencer Alix Earle — although neither party has confirmed those rumors as of yet.

And of course, there are a million other reasons why Tom and Erika would make for a very odd couple.

She’s one of the most vocal right-wing activists in the country, and with a few notable exceptions, Tom mostly stays silent on political matters.

While his playing career might be over, as a broadcaster for Fox and a partial owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Brady is still one of the faces of the NFL.

The central focus of his life has always been football, and it seems unlikely that he would jeopardize his legacy by getting involved with someone as divisive as Kirk.

Anyway, all of this is immaterial, as Tom and Erika are not dating, and in all likelihood, they’ve never even met.

But don’t tell that to the thousands of people who shared Hoop Crave’s parody post!