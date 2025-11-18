Lisa Vanderpump Roasts ‘Disloyal’ Prince Harry at BravoCon

Reading Time: 4 minutes

British expat Lisa Vanderpump has some thoughts on Prince Harry.

She is only the latest critic to weigh in on the Sussex pair.

However, the reality TV icon shared a very British perspective with BravoCon attendees.

In her words, she’s a “loyal Brit” while Harry is not. How did the crowd react? Watch for yourself:

Lisa Vanderpump took a swipe at Prince Harry

During a BracoCon 2025 panel discussion on Saturday, November 15, a celebrity superfan chatted with Bravolebrities.

Jerry O’Connell has been an actor for decades. He and his wife, fellow actor Rebecca Romijn, are huge Bravo fans.

O’Connell told the panel that Romijn recently found herself on the same flight as Harry, Duke of Sussex.

“My wife said, ‘Yeah, it was exciting,'” he shared. “‘Not as exciting [as] when Lisa Vanderpump sat two rows back.'”

Clearly, this amused Vanderpump — and gave her the opportunity to roast Harry.

“Well, I’m a loyal Brit,” Vanderpump quipped. “He isn’t, right?”

Sensing the audience’s disapproval, she added: “Come on, you know, I’m telling the truth.”

In response, the crowd offered lighthearted boos — accompanied by some laughter.

This isn’t the earnest booing of a disgraced politician at a sporting event, but the sort of nervous response that crowds give to show that they love you — but don’t support what you just said.

Comedians get this response. Friends get this response. And Vanderpump just got an earful. Take a listen for yourself:

It’s good to remember that public sentiment is not universal

In the UK, it is common to despise Meghan Markle and to either resent or loathe her husband alongside her.

(Please keep in mind that it is not universal — but there are people with a cultural attachment to the royal family over there, and they took the Sussex pair’s departure very personally)

However, in the United States and Canada, those numbers are reversed.

We cannot claim to have accurate polling for how well-regarded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are by country or continent.

However, if you look at things like reviews for Meghan’s Netflix show, critics in the UK tend to pan it, while American reviews tend to be much more positive.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex look on from the stands during game four of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2025. (Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Simply put, Lisa Vanderpump made these comments in the US, where Prince Harry and his wife are considerably more popular than they are in her place of birth.

It is likely that (like most people), the Bravolebrity discusses certain topics primarily within a social bubble.

This is not a bad thing. It is normal to have like-minded friends. Even when your like-mindedness is about disliking someone.

Vanderpump may have felt surprised that other people didn’t cheer her on for dissing the Duke of Sussex.

People would do well to remember that the social media campaign of hate against Meghan Markle ultimately traced back to just a handful of accounts.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks at the annual WellChild Awards 2025. (Photo Credit: Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images)

Is he actually ‘disloyal’ though?

In early 2020, after years of harassment from British tabloids and without the vigorous protection that his brother received, Prince Harry left the UK — something that Lisa Vanderpump also did.

Now, Vanderpump left the UK with Ken in order to run high-end restaurants in the US.

Harry left to protect his wife and child, Archie, from the same vicious media circus that (many argue) killed his mother.

He loves his family. It does seem like he wishes that they were better people. Millions of people can relate to that.

Perhaps Vanderpump would prefer if Harry had continued being a dutiful mascot, a job into which he was born. But obviously, he and Meghan didn’t prefer that. It’s unclear why anyone else gets a say in that.