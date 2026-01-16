Did Taylor Swift Lie When She Claimed She Quit Drinking During the Eras Tour?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you may already know, Taylor Swift’s drinking habits have come under scrutiny in recent weeks.

That’s mostly due to videos made by a content creator named E.B. Johnson.

Johnson’s line of inquiry began when Swifties began to allege that Taylor’s previous boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, was an alcoholic.

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Johnson countered that Taylor and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, seem to be pretty heavy boozers themselves/

In her previous video, Johnson noted that stories about Taylor’s alleged binge drinking date back to at least 2015.

In her latest, Johnson called into question Swift’s claim that she quit drinking in order to ensure optimal performance during the Eras Tour.

“Taylor Swift said that she stopped drinking during the Eras Tour,” Johnson began.

“In her own words, she stopped drinking after that ‘hilarious’ Grammy night because she didn’t want to do a show with a hangover.”

Johnson then pointed to several photos of Taylor drinking — usually at Kansas City Chiefs games — during the months of the Eras Tour.

“She said she quit drinking during the Eras Tour, and here’s, like, 30 pictures of her drinking during the Eras Tour. Girl’s having a good time; I won’t fault her for that,” she continued.

“You couple that with the stories about Travis,” Johnson added, pointing to a headline reading, “Travis Kelce Is Clapping Back At Claims Saying He’s ‘Always Drunk.'”

“I don’t know, man, why would she lie about drinking? She’s closing in on 40 years old. Why is she lying to her fans about having a drink if she clearly likes to have a drink? Seems a little suspicious to me,” she concluded.

For the most part, commenters seemed to agree that Taylor might have made some misleading comments about her drinking.

Taylor Swift arrives ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

“Spiraling into a mess of a person and regression of a person since April 2023,” wrote one user.

“I think she has a troubled relationship with alcohol. Her songs for a while all seemed to revolve around alcohol,” another added.

“If she has to lie about it, it’s because her drinking is actually a lot worse than what is being caught on camera,” a third chimed in.

Another person argued that the problem is not Taylor’s drinking, but the allegedly false claims that she’s made about her alcohol intake:

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“Not one person would give a f–k about how much she’s drinking if she wasn’t lying about how much she’s drinking. not one f–king person,” this commenter wrote.

Another argued that Taylor limited her boozing to tour hiatuses:

“Well these were all on her weeks long breaks, so she wasn’t really on your, no?” they commented.

As we’ve said in the past, substance abuse is a complex issue, and no one knows how much Taylor drinks or why she imbibes.

But Johnson’s certainly not incorrect when she points out that the pop icon seems to enjoy a glass of white wine.