Katie Maloney Reunites With Tom Schwartz, Slams ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reboot: …

As we previously reported, Vanderpump Rules will be soon return to Bravo with a brand new cast.

And not surprisingly, the show’s previous stars are not thrilled about the change in personnel.

In fact, Vanderpump OG Katie Maloney has come out swinging against the reboot, blasting her old Bravo bosses for what she claims is a “cheap” attempt at cashing in on the popularity of the original cast.

Katie Maloney attends The Brent Shapiro Foundation’s Summer Spectacular 2023 at The Beverly Hilton on September 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for The Brent Shapiro Foundation)

Katie Maloney blasts Bravo, claims ‘Vanderpump’ reboot is ‘cheap’

Katie recently appeared on the “Detox Retox” podcast, hosted by her ex-husband and former castmate, Tom Schwartz.

When it came time to discuss Vanderpump 2.0, Katie was her usual uncensored self:

“I was ready to walk away but it doesn’t mean [I] don’t care about our show and the legacy that we brought to it,” she told Schwartz.

“I feel like this isn’t against any of them. I don’t know them but it just feels cheap to me. It feels cheap and I don’t like cheap,” Katie added.

Katie Maloney attends the 76th Creative Arts Emmys Winner’s Walk at Peacock Theater on September 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

From there, Katie argued that if Bravo wanted a brand new cast, they should have just launched a brand new show.

“To me it just feels like it’s going try to have the same flavor, the same everything…. When you try to replicate the recipe just based off of taste, you can’t do it,”

A surprising reunion

VPR fans were surprised that Katie chose to join her ex for the very first episode of his podcast.

Maloney filed for divorce from Schwartz back in 2022, and while they’ve since formed a friendship, their breakup was frequently quite messy.

Last year, Tom revealed that he cheated on Katie, but it seems she’s moved on from that betrayal.

Katie Maloney attends the 35th GLAAD Media Awards – Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GLAAD)

“It was so nice catching up with Katie at her new place, just chilling with the dogs. We cracked open a bottle of Witches of Weho Pinot Noir to reflect on some vintage Vanderpump Rules memories,” Schwartz old Us Weekly ahead of his debut podcast.

“I’m so happy to see her happy. I’ll always cherish the time we had together — truly one of the most unique experiences two people could share.”

Katie, of course, is not the first former Vanderpump star to disparage the show that made her famous.

Kristen Doute previously told Deadline that she “could not be happier not filming” for her former show.

“Vanderpump Rules, for me, was like the most toxic boyfriend, and if they hadn’t broken up with me, I probably would have never left,” she told us.

It sounds like the cast is in agreement that that chapter in their lives needed to come to an end — but that doesn’t mean they’re happy to be replaced by a younger set of SURvers.