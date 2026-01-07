Minneapolis Woman Shot and Killed By ICE Agent After Allegedly ‘Weaponizing …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have shocking news to report out of Minneapolis today:

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin has confirmed that a woman has been shot and killed by ICE agents.

According to McLaughlin, the woman began by using her vehicle to block ICE agents from “conducting targeted operations.”

Members of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office look on as people gather near the scene of a suspected shooting by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations on January 07, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

She then allegedly “weaponized” the vehicle against agents.

Department of Homeland Security issues statement following ICE shooting

“An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement, and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers,” McLaughlin said in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.

“The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. Thankfully, the ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries.

“This is an evolving situation, and we will give the public more information as soon as it becomes available,” McLaughlin continued, adding:

People gather near the scene of a suspected shooting by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations on January 07, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The woman, who reportedly died on the scene, has not been identified.

Several journalists and social media figures have pushed back against the narrative that the driver was killed in self-defense.

“To all of the MAGA Republicans and ICE defenders who are claiming that this woman in Minneapolis, Minnesota, tried to run ICE officers over with her car before they shot and killed her, here is the actual video,” wrote journalist Ed Krassenstein.

To all of the MAGA Republicans and ICE defenders who are claiming that this woman in Minneapolis, Minnesota, tried to run ICE officers over with her car before they shot and killed her, here is the actual video.



As you can clearly see, there are three ICE officers to the side of… pic.twitter.com/mWLV0mYVZR — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 7, 2026

“As you can clearly see, there are three ICE officers to the side of her car, and she slowly pulls away as they shoot her in the face. This is Trump‘s America,” he added.

Within minutes of the footage going public, the words “Minneapolis” and “murder,” as well as the name of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem all became top trending topics on X (formerly Twitter).

Needless to say, this is sure to become another hot-button political issue in a year that has already been rife with them.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.