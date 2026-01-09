Richard Fox: Serial Killer Claims He Murdered His Grandmother When He Was 13

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A 62-year-old Western New York resident had already pled guilty to murdering two women when he shocked police by confessing to a third crime.

In 1976, a woman named Beatrice Meabon was stabbed to death in her home.

Earlier this week, police in the town of Brant, NY reavealed that Richard Fox, now claims he was responsible for the stabbing.

He would have been just 13 years old at the time.

Alleged serial killer Richard Fox claims he killed his grandmother when he was just 13. (YouTube)

Fox was arrested in January 2025 in connection with the murders of Marquita Mull and Cassandra Watson.

The women were murdered nearly 20 years apart, and Fox confessed to killing them and spreading their remains along a hiking trail.

He was recently sentenced to 40 years in prison for those crimes.

In May of 2025, police searched a home where Fox once lived. They found remains that were later identified as those of a 32-year-old woman named Crystal Curthoys.

Fox has been arraigned on second degree murder charges in connection with Curthoys’ death, but the case has not yet gone to trial.

Perhaps realizing that he’ll spend the remainder of his life behind bars, Fox has now confessed to the stabbing death of his grandmother.

For reasons that are not entirely clear, the Brant Police Department says Fox will not be charged with Meabon’s murder. But they vowed that the matter will be thoroughly investigated.

“Although no charges will be filed regarding the murder of Mrs. Meabon, the victim, family and public deserve the truth of what happened 49 years ago,” Brant police said in a statement (per WKBW).

“Law enforcement is committed to pursuing justice and holding those accountable, no matter how great the passage of time.”

Members of Meabon’s family have not yet spoken publicly about this shocking development.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.