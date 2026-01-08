Jonathan Ross Identified as ICE Agent Who Killed Renee Nicole Good

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, a widowed single mother named Renee Nicole Good was shot to death by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Predictably, the situation quickly became a hot-button political issue, with President Trump claiming that Good “viciously ran over” the agent, “who is now recovering in the hospital.”

Trump added that it is “hard to believe [the agent] is alive,” despite the fact that he was not run over by a car and video of the incident shows him walking to his own car and driving away from the scene.

Local media outlets, including Fox 9, have now identified the agent as Jonathan Ross.

An onlooker holds a sign that reads “Shame” as members of law enforcement work the scene following a suspected shooting by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations on January 07, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Many details about Ross’ career — including the length of his tenure with ICE and what sort of training he’s received — are still unclear.

However, Newsweek is reporting that Wednesday’s incident was not the first time in recent months that he was involved in a violent incident involving a vehicle.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Ross “got his arm stuck in the window of a vehicle” during a June 17 traffic stop in Bloomington, Minnesota.

He was “dragged” 100 feet during the incident, and he fired his Taser during the struggle, striking the driver.

Members of law enforcement work the scene following a suspected shooting by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations on January 07, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

On that occasion, Ross was involved in the apprehension of a Mexico native who had allegedly entered the country illegally.

Wednesday’s altercation was a different matter entirely, as Good was a US citizen who, by most accounts, was passively observing ICE activity in her neighborhood.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem alleged that Good was obstructing the officers in their duties, but video from just before the shooting shows her waving her hand out her car window, encouraging federal vehicles to pass her by.

“This is a guy who’s actually done a very, very important job for the United States of America,” Vice President Vance said of Ross. “He’s been assaulted. He’s been attacked. He’s been injured because of it.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.