David Eason Sees Daughter Ensley For First Time In 2 Years After She’s Hospitalized

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are still in the midst of a very messy divorce.

But it seems that they briefly set aside their differences this week, when their 9-year-old daughter, Ensley, was hospitalized.

Yes, Jenelle revealed earlier in the week that Ensley was suffering from a respiratory infection, and the situation got bad enough that she needed to be hospitalized.

David Eason, Ensley Eason and Jenelle Eason attend the Cosmopolitan NYFW fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Tribeca 360 on February 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

And according to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, David made the trip from North Carolina to Vegas, where Jenelle now lives.

He reportedly paid a visit to the hospital shortly after he landed, marking the first time that he’s seen Ensley in two years.

The Ashley reports that David had been banned from seeing Ensley until he submitted to a court-ordered psychological evaluation.

It’s not clear if he’s taken that test yet, but he probably didn’t need any special permission to see her in this case, due to the fact that Ensley had suffered a medical emergency.

During his ‘Teen Mom’ days, David Eason was not exactly a shining beacon of competence. Off camera, he was worse. (Image Credit: MTV)

Usually, court-mediated agreements between parents include special provisions for such scenarios.

According to the terms of their temporary custody agreement, Jenelle is required to notify David about any medical emergencies.

Jenelle and David will be back in court to hammer out a more permanent custody arrangement in March.

According to Jenelle, David has made occasional phone calls to Ensley, but he has not paid any child support since she separated from him in February 2024.

Jenelle Eason and David Eason attend ELF SACK at InstaSleep Mint Melts Presents New York Fashion Week Nolcha Shows Spring/Summer 2020 on September 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Nolcha)

Along with all three of her kids, Jenelle moved from North Carolina to Vegas in the summer of 2024.

She had hoped to escape the volatility of her life back east, but many of her problems made the trip with her.

Not long after the move to Vegas, Jenelle sent her youngest son, Kaiser, back to North Carolina to live with his grandmother.

Her other son, Jace, ran away from home several times, and Jenelle wound up trying multiple living arrangements, including sending him to North Carolina to live with his grandmother and to Florida to live with his father.

Both arrangements were short-lived, and while his whereabouts are not quite clear, it now looks as though the 16-year-old is back living in North Carolina.

As for Ensley, she’s expected to make a full recovery. And thankfully, it looks as though there was no confrontation between her parents in the hospital room.