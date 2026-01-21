Christina Haack & Boyfriend Share Sizzling Vacation Photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Fun in the sun, all year ’round!

HGTV star Christina Haack jetted off to paradise. And she didn’t go alone.

With her boyfriend by her side, she’s flaunting her incredible body while seemingly enjoying warmer weather.

This, she says, is her favorite January — ever.

As soon as Christina Haack shared her Hawaii vacation photos featuring boyfriend Christopher Larocca, they spread across all social media platforms. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Hawaiian getaway time!

This week, Christina took to her Instagram page to share series of vacation photos.

She and her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, had headed off to Hawaii.

There, the couple showed off their fun in the sun — and their affection for one another.

Speaking of showing off, Christina herself flaunted her gorgeous summer bod.

She modeled an array of swimwear and other jaw-dropping outfits, as you can see for yourself.

The 42-year-old HGTV star showed off her look in a gorgeous fuchsia gown.

We also see multiple snaps of Christina wearing a lei and sunglasses while sporting a white bikini top.

This was the ensemble that she wore for the snap that features her boyfriend.

She was sure to include looks at the breathtaking Hawaiian scenery.

Christina captioned: “Aloha 2026. Hands down my fav January yet.”

As Christina Haack listens to a guest judge speak on ‘The Flip Off,’ she updates her renovation plans. (Image Credit: HGTV)

She has a lot to go back to (a lot of house)

Though Christina and Christopher clearly enjoyed their getaway, some might never want to leave home if it looked like hers.

(Staycations are woefully underrated)

Just a few weeks ago, Christina showed off the interior of her sizable home.

As you’d imagine from any current or past HGTV star, it is quite the sight.

Ostensibly, the now-deleted Story posts were showing off her 6-year-old son’s new presents. Many eyes were on the house itself, however.

Addressing the confessional camera on ‘The Flip Off,’ Christina Haack discusses her miscalculations. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Another aspect of Christina’s story, of course, is her co-parenting (and co-working) rapport with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

It would be inaccurate to say that their initial split was amicable.

But, since that time, they’ve made things work — both moving on, functioning as co-parents, and co-starring on The Flip Off.

In fact, Christina had straight-up “throuple vibes” with Tarek and his new wife, Heather Rae.

It looks like they may have spent some shared time together over the holidays, for the sake of their kids.

Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather Rae El Moussa appear on a promo for The Flip Off on HGTV. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Beachwear photos? Always welcome

Now, in Hawaii, Christina’s taking time for her relationship.

Many cannot necessarily relate to the television stars who squander the few short months of winter in hot, humid climates.

But some people like warm weather. For that matter, some straight-up need it for their mental health.

We hope that Christina had a lovely time soaking up those rays.

Her fans are certainly enjoying the photos. Respectfully, of course.