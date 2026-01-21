Victoria Beckham ‘Nuzzled’ Brooklyn’s Neck, Behaved …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, the feud between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents, Victoria and David Beckham escalated in shocking fashion this week.

The latest drama began when Brooklyn lashed out at Victoria and David in a lengthy Instagram post in which he accused them of essentially forcing him out of the family due to their distaste for his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Now, some of the specific claims made by Brooklyn are being investigated.

Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attend the premiere of “Lola” at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

And it seems that Victoria’s behavior at his wedding has long been a source of familial controversy.

In his Instagram post, Brooklyn alleged that Victoria “hijacked” his wedding by essentially stealing what was supposed to be his first dance with his new wife.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” Brooklyn wrote of Victoria.

Now, multiple sources have confirmed that his assessment of the situation was accurate.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and their son Brooklyn Beckham attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 at Tate Modern on September 03, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

According to Page Six, Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding “descended into chaos” when the bride “ran off in tears” during Brooklyn’s dance with his mother.

“It was meant to be the big romantic first dance,” said one wedding guest. “It was pre-determined specifically for Nicola and Brooklyn.”

The DJ at the wedding, Stavros Agapiou, seconded that remark in an Instagram comment.

“I was there and she did he’s telling the truth,” Agapiou wrote on a post about the Beckham situation (via Page Six), adding:

“Good on him for finally speaking out!”

Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attend the premiere of “Lola” at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

He later deleted those comments and posted, “Keeping my mouth shut from now on.”

In his original post, Brooklyn did not hold back on his mother, and he offered a brutal account of her behavior at his wedding:

“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife,” he wrote, adding that the dance “had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.”

In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage,” he wrote, adding:

“Where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me.”

The feud between Brooklyn and his parents has been raging for months, allegedly stemming from their disapproval of his marriage.

Victoria and David have yet to publicly respond to Brooklyn’s allegations.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.