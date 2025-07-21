Christina Haack Posts Cheeky Response in Wake of HGTV Show Cancellation

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christina Haack seems to be taking her cancellation in stride.

In better than mere stride, one might even say.

Just a few days ago, we learned that HGTV would NOT be bringing Christina on the Coast back for another season.

The news came amid this same network doing away with many of its top programs, as the network has also canceled Bargain Block, Farmhouse Fixer, Married to Real Estate and Izzy Does It.

(YouTube/HGTV)

Following the development — which included executives deciding to pull the plug on ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and Heather El Moussa’s program, The Flipping El Moussas — Christina shared her reaction on social media.

“Summer so far,” the interior designer wrote in a July 20 Instagram post alongside a photo of her children. “Basically just eating and laughing. Canceled looks good on me…. Only kidding, only kidding.”

Christina on the Coast had been on the air for four and a half season, with the back off kicking off of February 27… months after Haack’s ex-husband, Josh Hall, filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage.

He actually appeared on various episodes earlier this season.

The series itself, meanwhile, centered on Christina tackling a renovation project for a family whose home was in desperate need of a makeover.

Christina Haack looks on during The Flip off finale. (HGTV)

Relatedly, while Christina’s solo renovation series will NOT return, her newer show with Tarek and his wife Heather, The Flip Off, has been renewed for a second season.

This one has already endured a major change following Christina’s third divorce.

Although the reality show was meant to chronicle the dueling couples flipping houses, it instead featured Christina compete solo against Tarek and Heather, which the 41-year-old later admitted she preferred.

“It’s so much easier without somebody else bothering me,” she told Jennifer Hudson on her daytime talk show in January. “I mean, I don’t have to ask approval from anyone, no one’s, like, weighing me down.”

Addressing the confessional camera on ‘The Flip Off,’ Christina Haack discusses her miscalculations. (Image Credit: HGTV)

It’s unclear what the future now holds for Christina and whether it will include boyfriend Christopher Larocca in any on-screen role.

But a bunch of fans out there clearly hope she comes back in some form.

“The 3 best shows on HGTV were Christina on the Coast, The Flipping El Moussas, and Izzy Does It. WTF is HGTV doing?!” wrote one disappointed social media user late last week, while another added:

“I’m convinced that you, Tarek, and Heather [El Moussa] were carrying HGTV and they made a really crazy/bad decision.”

A third agreed as follows:

“HGTV Has Lost Their Mind. I love Christina on The Coast. And Farmhouse Fixer. I’m so upset they canceled your show. Now what?”