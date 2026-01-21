Natalie Portman Spotted Hanging Out With Taylor Swift’s Brother, Austin Swift, In …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ever since Natalie Portman’s divorce from Benjamin Millepied, fans have been quick to link the A-list actress with pretty much every guy she’s been spotted with in public.

And now, Natalie is about to be subjected to the most intense scrutiny of her career, as she’s caught the attention of the internet’s most rabid fan base.

Yes, worlds are colliding as the Natalie shippers are now coming into contact with Swifties.

Natalie Portman attends Apple’s “Fountain of Youth” premiere at American Museum of Natural History on May 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Natalie Portman-Austin Swift photo sparks romance rumors

Natalie was recently spotted in New York City, where she appeared to be enjoying the company of Taylor Swift’s brother, Austin Swift.

Naturally, fans are jumping to wild conclusions and assuming that Natalie and Taylor will be sister-in-law besties before the year is out.

But before you get too excited and start brainstorming cute couple names (Autalie? Naustin?), you should know that there’s no indication that the relationship between Austin and Natalie is anything more than a platonic friendship.

In fact, it looks like they both might have been in New York for professional reasons.

It seems that Natalie is in New York to star in a new Lena Dunham film titled Good Sex.

“After spending a decade in a failed relationship, pragmatic couples’ therapist Ally is turning 40 and reluctantly dipping her toe back into the New York dating scene,” reads an official Netflix synopsis for the movie.

“But she gets more than she bargained for when she meets two men- one in his twenties and one in his fifties- who show her there is no set formula for good sex.”

Now, Taylor is close friends with Lena — or at least she was at one point — so it’s widely assumed that Austin’s presence on or near the film’s set is not coincidental.

Natalie Portman visits SiriusXM Studios on July 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Is he making his acting debut? Scoring his first executive producer set? Just stopping by because he’s famous, and he’s allowed to do that?

Either way, it’s very likely that Austin and Natalie’s paths crossed for professional reasons, not romantic ones.

Still, the situation is sparking a lot of conversation.

And it seems that a surprising number of Swifties didn’t even know she had a brother!

Austin Swift attends the premiere of “We Summon The Darkness” at the closing night of the 2019 Screamfest at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Austin generally lives a low-key life

“Taylor has a brother? I must have been living under a rock,” one Reddit user remarked, according to Hello! magazine.

“Didn’t even know she had a brother until now,” another said.

“Same, I had to do a double take,” a third chimed in.

It’s not like Taylor keeps Austin a secret, but he generally seems to avoid the spotlight.

Of course, it’ll be that much harder to maintain his privacy if he starts dating Natalie!

