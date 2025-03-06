Christopher Larocca Makes HGTV Debut: Say Hello to Christina Haack’s Boyfriend!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

New show. New boyfriend.

Same old pattern for Christina Haack.

On the March 5 season finale of The Flip Off, viewers were semi-surprised to see the co-host’s new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, make his television debut.

He didn’t talk or interact with Haack, instead just standing around her home in Newport Beach along with other loved ones to see who was crowned the winner of this reality series.

Christopher Larocca appears here on HGTV series The Flip Off. (HGTV)

Haack has been starring opposite first husband Tarek El Moussa on the competition.

Earlier this season, second husband Ant Anstead made a cameo on the same show as a judge.

The entire premise of The Flip Off, meanwhile, was for Christina and her third husband, Josh Hall, to team up and take on Tarek and spouse Heather Rae El Moussa in a game to see who could make the most money off a house renovation/subsequent sale.

Before the show ever aired, Haack filed to divorce Hall and then made sure to cut him from all episodes.

Who knows where things are headed now with Christopher Larocca, but he’s the fourth person to have made love to Haack and also record time on this program’s screen.

Christina Haack looks on during The Flip off finale. (HGTV)

The long-time HGTV star made her public debut with LaRocca a month ago sharing a photo of the couple sitting with each other on a private plane.

“Some plane flights must be hard posted,” Haack captioned a series of snapshots from her and her boyfriend’s vacation to West Palm Beach.

Larocca is the CEO and president of Illinois-based Network Connex; he and Haack vacationed in Italy back in October, about six months after we learned the latter had split from Hall… which has turned VERY ugly.

Christina filed for divorce on July 16 and listed July 7 as the pair’s date of separation.

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed,” Haack said negatively of Hall shortly afterward.

“An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you- but ‘still i rise.’

“For those that aren’t aware … divorces do not happen overnight .. & there is always a breaking point. This one is personal…….”

As Christina Haack listens to a guest judge speak on ‘The Flip Off,’ she updates her renovation plans. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Haack was married to Tarek from 2006 to 2016… toAnstead from 2018 to 2020… and Hall from April 2022 to July 2024.

She has three kids; two with El Moussa and one with Anstead.

“This has been a very difficult last few months,” Haack said on the finale of The Flip, which ended with Tarek and Heather winning due to the return of investment on their fixed-up residence.

“I’ve learned that I need to slow down, not being around someone who’s putting me down and just being much more comfortable in my own skin.”



