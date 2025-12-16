Veronica Rodriguez Arrested: ’90 Day Fiance’ Fan-Favorite Booked on Domestic …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

90 Day Fiance personality Veronica Rodriguez and her actual fiance have both been arrested.

She and Seth Daryoushfer have only been engaged for a few months.

This week, authorities arrested them both after an apparent fight.

What happened with the 90 Day fan favorite and her fiance?

’90 Day Fiance’ fans found Veronica Rodriguez charming enough that she didn’t need an international relationship to join the franchise in an official capacity. (Image Credit: TLC)

Police arrested Veronica Rodriguez and Seth Daryoushfer

In the early hours of Monday, December 15, authorities arrested Veronica Rodriguez and fiance Seth Daryoushfer.

According to a report by The Ashley, both faced different charges over what was seemingly the same confrontation.

Veronica faces a charge of misdemeanor Domestic Violence.

Seth, meanwhile, is facing a charge of Assault on a Female.

The report does not explain the different charges. One possible explanation is that police hoped to book parties given the circumstances of the apparent fight, and found charges that fit.

Court records show that authorities accuse Veronica of having employed “physical force” against Seth.

She stands accused of “striking him in the face” during the altercation.

The police report notes that she described them as being in a “dating relationship.” That may be paraphrasing on the part of investigators.

“Seth held/grabbed Veronica causing scratches to her wrists and thighs,” the Magistrate Order reads when it comes to his charges.

There is obviously a lot that we don’t know about whatever happened. For now, we have only legal records, primarily written by police.

This ’90 Day: The Single Life’ promotional image shows Veronica Rodriguez, single and ready to mingle. (Image Credit: TLC)

Just hours earlier, she was gushing about their future together

By Monday afternoon, the jail released Veronica Rodriguez on $500 bond.

She had to provide her fingerprints.

Additionally, she received instructions to not “assault, threaten, or harass prosecuting witness.”

One can only assume that Seth is the witness in question.

Meanwhile, he released on a $2,500 bond. He received similar instructions.

Uncomfortably, just this past weekend — perhaps mere hours before the alleged incident — Veronica had posted a 2025 retrospective video.

Seth featured heavily in the Instagram video.

“2025 was the best year yet!” she gushed.

Veronica added in the caption: “Can’t wait to see what 2026 has in store for us.”

Both she and Seth are due in court on March 3, 2026. So that’s part of what 2026 has in store for them.

On ’90 Day: The Single Life,’ Veronica Rodriguez showcased her body and an Asheville getaway. The relationship didn’t work out, however. (Image Credit: TLC)

No matter who started it or what happened, this has to end

The comments include many 90 Day Fiance fans who have already heard the news and are attempting to offer Veronica Rodriguez advice on how to leave this relationship.

Elsewhere on social media, people are speculating about what Tim Malcolm might have to say on all of this.

Hopefully, most of the general public is educated enough by now to know that “mutual abuse” is not a thing.

However, there can be situations where people in a toxic relationship get into a physical fight — an awful thing to happen, though not necessarily the same as partner abuse.

Just because it is not the same as something worse doesn’t mean that it’s okay. This relationship needs to end.