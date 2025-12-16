Nick Reiner Admits to Losing Virginity to Sex Worker Using Money Stolen From Parents In …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

As you’ve likely heard by now, Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer were found stabbed to death in their home on Sunday.

The couple’s son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested in connection with their deaths and is currently being held without bail.

There’s still a great deal that we don’t know about the circumstances that led up to these deaths, but every bit of new information about Nick seems to indicate a deeply troubled man with a great deal of animosity toward his parents.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner attend “Misery” Broadway opening night at The Broadhurst Theatre on November 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images)

Though he’s kept a low profile in recent years, there was a time when Nick sought to follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather (comedy legend Carl Reiner) by entering the film industry.

During that time, he gave several interviews while promoting Being Charlie, a semi-autobiographical film he wrote that was directed by his father.

In one of those interviews, Nick claimed that he lost his virginity to a sex worker after stealing money from his parents.

“I was just looking at the different [Craigslist] profiles, and this one [profile picture was] just an a-s shot,” the screenwriter revealed on the “Dopey” podcast in 2017.

Honoree Rob Reiner poses with family at the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“That’s the only thing that was her profile picture — and it had a number,” he said.

“I called her up when I was about 14 or something, and her going rate was about $200,” Nick continued, adding:

“This is the part of the story that I don’t usually tell, but I’ll tell it anyway. I got $200 from my parents.”

Nick added that he “ate a pot brownie” and was “extremely blazed when he met with the sex worker.

“It was also like 1 am … She comes over. I didn’t know how it worked, so I tried to kiss her. She didn’t want that,” he said, adding:

“I was like, ‘This is awesome,’” he continued.

Actor Rob Reiner attends the 2013 Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Gala at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on March 23, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

“[I lasted] 15 seconds … I kind of felt like s–t, but I was like, ‘That’s awesome. Then I realized I had more money on me, and I called her back. She came for a second time.”

Obviously, that all took place a long time ago, but the bizarre interview serves to remind us of how erratic Nick’s public persona could be and how long he’d been abusing drugs and taking advantage of his parents.

“Nick had been living in their guesthouse, the same one he destroyed more than once, but it had been like a revolving door all his adult life,” an insider told the Daily Mail on Monday when asked about the weeks leading up to the alleged murders.

“He would do meth and not sleep for days and then have outbursts, breaking things, punching walls,” the source continued, explaining that Nick “had no control” and once “punched the bathroom wall.”

“He was a ticking time bomb,” the source said. “His drug use was getting worse and his parents wanted him out.”

Actor/Producer/Director Rob Reiner (center) and wife Michele Singer (L) and son Nick Reiner (R) attend Teen Vogue’s Back-to-School Saturday kick-off event at The Grove on August 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

The insider added that Nick “would fight with his parents because they would give him the ultimatum, take medication and stop using, or move out.”

The situation often came to a head, such as when Nick threatened his sister, Romy Reiner, and “all hell broke loose.”

“His parents threatened to call authorities multiple times, but in the end didn’t,” the source alleged.

“Nick would reportedly find the aftermath of his rages funny and “brag [about] how he could get away with anything.”

Nick reportedly checked into the Pierside Santa Monica in Santa Monica, California after fleeing the scene of his parents’ deaths on Sunday. He was arrested shortly thereafter.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.