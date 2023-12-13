From juggling two men to being freshly divorced to meeting the real deal but not the catfish, these 90 Day Fiance cast members have been through it all.

And now, on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, they’re going to be going through even more.

The eye-catching spinoff is returning in just a few weeks.

We know the cast, we have the trailer, and we know a lot of the new drama that’s about to unfold.

This is the official promo image for 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4. Someone owes Chantel Everett an apology. They did just fine by Natalie Mordovtseva and Veronica Rodriguez, however. Oddly, neither of those two are single. (Image Credit: TLC)

Season 4 will premiere on January 1.

The cast includes everyone from beloved fan favorites to franchise villains and those in between.

Also, curiously, one notable cast member does not appear in the trailer. Take a look:

A screenshot from The Family Chantel of the titular Chantel Everett’s breakup with toxic ex-husband Pedro Jimeno. 90 Day: The Single Life played this as part of their Season 4 teaser. (Image Credit: TLC)

The trailer begins with a series of flashbacks to past seasons, mostly of other shows.

That makes sense. After all, this series exists to showcase existing members of the franchise as they look for love (again).

First, we see Chantel Everett at the end of her toxic marriage to Pedro Jimeno. As we know, The Family Chantel is ending — not outliving the marriage at the heart of it by much.

In the Season 4 teaser trailer for 90 Day: The Single Life, we see a flashback of Tyray Mollett hearing a hard truth on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days. (Image Credit: TLC)

Lovable “teddy bear” Tyray Mollett won over but also confused fans earlier this year.

He was, obviously, a catfishing victim. But he took longer than anyone else to accept it. Only by the end of the season, and the Tell All, was Tyray able to convince viewers that he knew that his four year “relationship” was a scam.

Tyray absolutely deserves to find love. Though there’s some question about whether his history with Fake Carmella will make that journey more challenging.

90 Day: The Single Life’s Season 4 teaser includes this throwback to Season 3 of Natalie Mordovtseva. (Image Credit: TLC)

Not all of the flashbacks are from other shows in the franchise. We also see Natalie. That’s right: somehow, Natalie has returned.

The flashback primarily serves to remind us that Natalie was previously unwilling to choose between her ex-husband, Mike, and her boyfriend, Josh.

Which is interesting … because she said cruel, insulting things to a castmate over his planned throuple. It’s hard to understand Natalie sometimes.

Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies are looking cute and domestic in the 90 Day: The Single Life teaser. (Image Credit: TLC)

Remember how Veronica didn’t end up with the guy she was seeing last time? Well, now this NC native and fan-favorite is with Jamal Menzies. The son of Kimberly Menzies.

We reported on all of that ahead of them going public on that Tell All.

These days (well, when this was filmed), the two are looking all sorts of domestic. They’re a very cute couple.

On 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, Tyray Mollett gets awkward while explaining his catfishing experience. (Image Credit: TLC)

Season 4 will of course show Tyray looking for love again. Awkwardly.

Unfortunately, the baggage of his four-year catfishing may continue to cause problems as he tries to date again.

Part of it’s just normal awkwardness. And part of it is that Tyray is still processing what he went through. It sounds like he’s unsure of how to process it.

Fan favorite Debbie Aguero is dating again! No donkeys in sight. (Image Credit: TLC)

Debbie Aguero became an instant fan favorite during her debut season.

Her bizarre relationship with Oussama didn’t work out. But that’s clearly for the best.

Now, she’s dating again. And if lying about her age is the biggest drama that this season throws her wage, well, then she’ll be just fine.

Single and ready to mingle, Chantel Everett gets flirty in the Mediterranean on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4. (Image Credit: TLC)

Dressed to kill and not wearing any underwear, Chantel embarks upon a sexy vacation in Greece. She has a lot of very flattering ideas about Greek men.

On the one hand, it looks like she has a great time meeting cuties.

But at the same time, Chantel worries that she’s repeating past mistakes. Maybe finding the most forward guys with the biggest honkers isn’t the best way to find a new husband? (Great way to find some rebound bangs, though)

Oh no! Tim Malcolm and Jamal Menzies clash on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4. (Image Credit: TLC)

As always, dating Veronica means getting to know Tim Malcolm. They’re besties and they’re also co-parents to Veronica’s daughter.

But Jamal and Tim are clashing. They don’t seem to care for each other.

Tim has caused problems for Veronica’s dating life in the past. This time, the conflict is enough that others are stepping in to pull them back.

On 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life, Natalie Mordovtseva is not having an easy time. (Image Credit: TLC)

Natalie is upset with Josh.

As is so often the case, this could be over something irrational that’s entirely in her head.

But it could, as it has from time to time, be a valid concern. Yes, even Natalie has them sometimes. Other times … she just comes up with bonkers reasons to be unhappy.

Curiously, the trailer does not show one of Season 4’s cast members.

Despite (or perhaps because of) his over-the-top antics when his brother, Patrick, first romanced Thais, John McManus has become a fan favorite. (His Tell All behavior and Pillow Talk commentary may be the real secret to his fame)

Now, John is looking to be with a woman in Texas. To be with her, he’ll have to move. (I, at least, am looking forward to hopefully seeing Patrick and Thais again)

John McManus joins the cast of 90 Day: The Single Life on Season 4. (Photo Credit: TLC)

We’re sure that this season will throw plenty of surprises our way.

As far as spinoffs go, this is much better than 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Plenty of fan favorites. Some total clowns. And no sign of Angela Deem or Big Ed Brown. 2024 is going to be off to a fun start!