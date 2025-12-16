Tucker Genal Cause of Death: TikTok Star Gone at 31

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We learned some very sad news this week out of the world of social media.

Tucker Genal, a TikTok and Instagram influencer best known and appreciated for entertaining skits and challenges, has passed away.

He was 31 years old.

Tucker Genal attends a Young Hollywood Screening of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at the Paramount Theatre on June 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Genal’s brothers, Carson and Connor, confirmed their sibling’s death in a joint Instagram post on Monday as they asked their and and their followers for privacy.

“I don’t even know where to begin. You were my best friend and an even better big brother, my entire life, I’ve spent looking up to you and trying to follow in your footsteps because you were always my hero,” read the caption of the Instagram post.

The upload included a handful of photos of the brothers taken throughout the years.

One images featured them standing underneath a sky full of flying lanterns, while another captured a playful moment from their past.

Carson Genal and Tucker Genal attend a Creator Tailgate in support of Paramount Pictures’ â€œ80 For Bradyâ€ at the Broxton Brewery on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s website, Tucker took his own life at his residence on December 11.

He had garnered nearly three million followers on TikTok and over 340,000 on Instagram — largely thanks to videos that included his friends and siblings.

The Genals also racked up over 1 million followers on their Hustle House TikTok account.

“I know one thing is for certain and that is that I will continue to spend the rest of my life looking up to you until we meet again,” the added on their tribute post. “You were the kindest person I’ve ever met and the greatest brother that anyone could have ever asked for.

“We love you and will miss you eternally Tucker.”

They concluded the message by emphasizing the “incredibly difficult time” their family is going through as they “begin to navigate life” without Tucker.

Tucker Genal attends a Tavern Night in support of Paramount Picturesâ€™ â€œDungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thievesâ€ at IPIC Westwood on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Friends and fans have taken to social media to express their love for Genal and grieve his sudden death after this news went viral.

“Tucker, You gave me my motivation you brought a light in me that I never even knew I had,” influencer Sean Schutt captioned a collection of fond memories.

“You are the kindest most selfless person I knew. You always put others before yourself and you always knew how to care when no one else did…

“I will cherish ever moment and memory we shared together forever. Thank you for always being there for me when I didn’t know where to go. Thank you for being you! I will miss you forever buddy.”