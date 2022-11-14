Veronica Rodriguez and Tim Malcolm Have a Secret Marriage Pact, You Guys

On this season of 90 Day: The Single Life, we have watched Veronica Rodriguez get hot and steamy in the world of dating.

Justin is a hottie himself.

But she is forever linked to one man, her ex who is also her bestie and co-parent: Tim Malcolm.

It turns out that she and Tim have a marriage pact. And the deadline is looming ever closer.

90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 star Veronica Rodriguez hangs out with ex and good friend Tim Malcolm even as she looks for a new romantic partner.

Years and years ago, Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodgriguez were a couple.

That relationship did not last. A new one blossomed — their bond as best friends. Together, they have raised Chloe.

But, as we have all seen, not all of their romantic partners are entirely comfortable with their friendship.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days stars Tim and Jeniffer have a tense conversation as she confronts him about his close bond with his ex.

On Tim’s first season on the show, he was dating Jeniffer Tarazona. Obviously, that did not work out.

One small factor (among so many) was Tim’s close friendship with Veronica.

That said, it was that same friendship that led to Veronica becoming a mainstay and fan favorite on Pillow Talk.

On Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, however, we have seen things sour for Veronica and Tim.

Frankly, Tim was being too intrusive as she began to date Justin.

That wasn’t just a Justin problem. It was a Tim problem, and it could potentially happen on other dates.

So, Veronica had to set a boundary with Tim.

Tim clearly felt hurt by this, and tensions arose between them. Not the good kind of tensions, either.

So, on this week’s episode, veronica declared that she “wants her f–king friend back.”

But there is a twist: Veronica revealed to viewers that she and Tim have a marriage pact.

In ages past, Tim told her that if the two of them are both still single by 50, they should get married.

“The marriage pact was Tim’s idea,” Veronica told viewers.

“I merely agreed to it, and you’re the one that keeps adjusting the age,” she then told Tim.

Veronica said that this is “because you keep hitting the age.”

“And,” she continued, “now that I’m about to be 37, you’re like, ‘Never mind, it’s when we both turn 50.'”

Tim joined the franchise as a 38-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina. He met 25-year-old Columbian, Jeniffer, online, and fell head over heels for her.

Tim then freely admitted that “Yeah, but I never thought that would be our reality.”

He is not alone.

Veronica confessed to the camera that she, too, did not imagine that she would remain single at 37. (That’s fair; she’s a total knockout)

Veronica Rodriguez is wearing her birthday suit and some jewelry … and nothing else. Way to celebrate turning 37! (Photo credit: Instagram)

“Even though it was a bit jokey,” she expressed thoughtfully.

Veronica said that “there was that part of me that knew that by us making this marriage pact that we would always be there for each other.”

She admitted: “But after everything that has happened, I don’t know if this friendship could ever be what it once was before.”