Sad but true: Taylor Swift’s parents are separated.

Fans know that this happened quietly several years ago. After tying the knot in February 1988, Andrea and Scott Swift were married for 23 years before going their separate ways in 2011.

They somehow managed to keep their split under wraps while daughter, Taylor Swift, embarked on The Speak Now World Tour that same year.

So, how are Taylor Swift’s parents today, a decade after their separation?

Taylor Swift accepts the Milestone Award from Andrea Swift onstage during the 50th Academy Of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for dcp)

How Andrea & Scott Swift’s Marriage Began

Long before they became parents to one of this generation’s biggest singer-songwriters, a couple named Andrea Finlay and Scott Swift got married in Houston, Texas.

At the time, Andrea was a marketing executive while Scott was a financial advisor.

Just before celebrating two years of marriage the couple welcomed their first child, Taylor Allison Swift, on December 13, 1989. A little over two years later they would welcome her brother, Austin Kingsley Swift, on March 11, 1992.

The pair raised Taylor and her brother, Austin, on a Christmas Tree Farm in Reading, Pennsylvania.

This inspired her 2019 holiday hit, “Christmas Tree Farm.” A music video for the song features family videos, including the then happily married Mr. and Mrs. Swift.



Andrea and Scott later sold the farm when Taylor was 13 years old. Their next move? To a suburb just outside of Nashville, Tennessee in hopes of helping Taylor Swift get a record deal, according to Britannica.

Scott K. Swift (Taylor Swift’s Dad) and Singer Songwriter Jack Ingram backstage at the 17th Annual Country Thunder USA music festival on July 16, 2009 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Andrea & Scott Swift Kept Their Separation On The Low

When it came time for Taylor Swift’s parents to separate, they managed to do so without making any headlines. And there’s no indication that the estranged couple ever legally got divorced.

Andrea and Scott Swift were first separated in 2011, though an exact date is unknown. Their marriage ultimately ended (emotionally, if not legally) due to “difficulties” in the relationship, as reported by MSN.

Those alleged “difficulties” haven’t been confirmed by anyone in the immediate Swift family. A source close to the family claimed Andrea Swift being on the road with Taylor on tour strained the relationship.

“Andrea being on tour with Taylor full-time has really been hard on her relationship with Scott,” the anonymous source told Radar Online in 2012.

Superstar Taylor Swift and her mom Andrea Swift backstage during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift’s Parents Separation May Have Inspired Songs

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift’s real life is often the inspiration when she’s writing songs. She’s also written several songs about her parents, most notably “Best Day” for her mom, Andrea Swift, which was featured on 2008’s “Fearless” album.

Fans have speculated that some of Taylor’s songs are inspired by Andrea and Scott Swift’s marriage fizzling out. Redditors believe the lyrics to “Mine” off of 2010’s “Speak Now” could be about Taylor Swift’s parents’ separation.

For example, “Mine” includes: “You say we’ll never make my parents’ mistakes” as well as the line, “You fell in love with a careless man’s careful daughter.”

Fans also find lyrics for “Sad Beautiful Tragic” could easily be about the trouble in Andrea and Scott’s marriage. The track is on Taylor’s “Red” album, released one year after her parents reportedly separated.

“Distance, timing / Breakdown, fighting / Silence, the train runs off its tracks / Kiss me, try to fix it / Could you just try to listen? / Hang up, give up / For the life of us we can’t get back,” a heartbroken Taylor Swift sings during the song’s bridge.

Andrea & Scott Swift Remain United In Support of Taylor

After their 23-year marriage ended, Andrea and Scott Swift remained unwavering in support of their billionaire daughter. Both Andrea and Scott are often seen attending The Eras World Tour together.

In fact, Taylor Swift’s parents are very much celebrities in their own right to the Swiftie community.

Scott Swift is known to always have a pocketful of Taylor Swift guitar picks that he gives out to fans in the crowd. He’s even been spotted handing out snacks in the past!

Andrea Swift has become an expert at exchanging friendship bracelets throughout the Eras Tour. She’s often seen chatting with fans and taking selfies at the VIP tent before shows.

And sometimes, they still like to meet up with fans together! For example, during the summer 2024 leg of the Eras tour, Andrea and Scott were spotted meeting with an older fan who was wearing “I’m feeling 82!” shirt to her London show. The pair were united in celebrating such an adorable tribute to their daughter!

We would be “Guilty as Sin” not to mention that one time Taylor brought her parents to a nightclub! Andrea and Scott joined Taylor and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, to celebrate the Kansas City Chief’s 2024 Super Bowl win.

Travis Kelce kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Have Complex Family Lives In Common

There are three things Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have in common. They are both super famous, they are both really good-looking, and they both have parents who are no longer together.

Donna and Ed Kelce were married almost 25 years before getting divorced. Similar to Andrea and Scott Swift, the Kelce parents have remained good friends since their romance ended.

“We’re friends to this day. We get along great,” Donna shared during an appearance on Travis and brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights.”

She added: “We were like a tag team with you two. We got to do all sorts of fun things. When one of you had to go out of town, the other person would help with the other child. It was perfect.”

And, in case you were wondering, the Swifts and the Kelces have met! They watched the 2024 Super Bowl together in support of Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

Sadly, the Chiefs were not able to repeat that success last season. But since Travis has no plans to retire, there’s always next year!