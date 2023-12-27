If you’re a fan of Taylor Swift, you’ve definitely broken a sweat to her classics while hitting the gym.

You’ve blasted ‘Shake It Off’ while on the elliptical, or held yourself back from screaming the lyrics to ‘The Man’ while lifting weights.

But here’s a newsflash: you’ve never worked out until you’ve completed Taylor Swift’s personal workout routine. Are you ready for it? Ok, here it is: Three and a half hours on a treadmill, singing the entire time.

What Workout Does Taylor Swift Do?

Taylor Swift on opening night of her iconic Eras tour. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor was named Time’s 2023 Person of the Year and with the honor, gave her first interview in years. During the sit down, she revealed she began getting in shape for Eras six months before the tour kicked off in Glendale, Ariz.

“I knew this tour was harder than anything I’d ever done before by a long shot,” she said to Time. “I finally, for the very first time, physically prepared correctly.”

Taylor Swift’s workout routine included running on the treadmill every day while singing the entire Eras setlist ALOUD! ”Fast for fast songs,” she explained and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs.”

For those of you who didn’t snag tickets for the explosive show or didn’t run to theaters to see the concert movie, Taylor’s Eras setlist is 3.5 hours long. That means her workout includes not only running for over three hours – but singing the entire time!

I don’t know about you, but I’m tired just writing that sentence! Phew!

Still, Swifities are nothing if not always up for a challenge. So, if you go to TikTok or Instagram right now, you will find tons of videos of folks trying their hardest to keep up with Taylor. Most don’t succeed without clever editing!

Does Taylor Swift Go To The Gym?

Taylor Swift at the Grammys in 2023 ahead of her Eras tour. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift’s treadmill workout wasn’t her only secret to keeping in shape while on the Eras tour.

She also followed a specialized strength, conditioning, and weights program at her gym, Dogpound.

And as if that wasn’t enough, she took three months of dance lessons. She worked with choreographer Mandy Moore, who worked with Taylor’s friend Emma Stone on La La Land. Taylor says Mandy “completely changed my relationship to choreography, and somehow got into my brain and figured out exactly how I would think about things.”

Taylor Swift’s Workout Routine Playlist

Taylor Swift’s workout songs will all sound very familiar to her fans. That’s because they are a collection of her biggest hits! Taylor didn’t miss a beat when she picked out the songs for her Eras tour setlist. And, if you start running on the treadmill to these songs, you’ll be on the queen’s level.

Question is — can you make it that long?!